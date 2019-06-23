WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

We won't mince words. WWE Super ShowDown 2019 was entirely missable which, given the very good non-wrestling reasons for missing it, is perhaps a good thing.

So onwards and upwards to the first-ever WWE Stomping Grounds, which has a host of Super ShowDown rematches as well as a sprinkling of new battles.

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 takes place on Sunday, June 23 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight into Monday, June 24 in the UK) at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington.



A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Stomping Grounds 2019?

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler [Steel Cage Match]

Remember "no automatic rematches when you lose your title?". The problem these days is almost-automatic rematches for a challenger when they don't win the title.

This is the first of many such Super ShowDown rematches, but one of those with a twist, at least.

Kofi Kingston vs Dolph "It should have been me" Ziggler once more, but this time in a Steel Cage.

The cage and having their own match will likely keep Xavier Woods and Big E at bay, but a cage can't keep out a potential threat from BROCK LESNAR, who surely must fancy his chances sooner or later for a cash-in.

We may end up predicting this for every PPV (and every other SDLive) until WrestleMania 2020, but hell, it has to happen sometime.

PREDICTION: Dolph Ziggler... and a BROCK LESNAR cash-in

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Alexa Bliss

Bayley has been undone by Alexa Bliss before.

A couple of years ago when Little Miss Bliss relieved Bayley of the WWE Raw Women's Championship, it didn't just take her title, it seemed to zap her confidence.

It's been a long, hard road back to the top for Bayley, but she's managed to get here and without her best frenemy Sasha Banks by her side either.

But perhaps she'll need someone in her corner, with Alexa Bliss having enlisted the support of Nikki Cross in recent weeks.

Either way, we think Bayley will have too much for Bliss this time around, but wouldn't it be fantastic to see Sasha Banks return and help even up the numbers game?

PREDICTION: Bayley

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin [Special Guest Referee TBA]

