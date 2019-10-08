WWE Studios & Thinkfactory Tag-Team On Adventure Series Hosted By Wrestling Star Big Show

Click here to read the full article.

WWE Studios and Thinkfactory Media are tag-teaming on Big Show vs. The World: A Giant Abroad (working title), a new adventure docuseries led by one of the pro wrestling outfit’s biggest stars.

Through his extensive world travels with WWE, Big Show has collected a lifetime of unusual stories filled with unexplained natural occurrences, local enigmas and fascinating people. Big Show vs. The World will follow the wrestling star as he travels back to these locations and indulges his lifelong passion for exploring the strange and unknown.

Each self-contained episode will feature Big Show venturing to a new exotic area, where he’ll team up with a local guide and dive head-first into a native mystery or legend. Navigating the difficulty of travel (at seven feet tall) and the extreme, sometimes awkward situations he encounters with his signature self-deprecating sense of humor, Big Show will do whatever it takes to unearth every quirky and shocking detail during his adventures into the bizarre.

“I won’t guarantee we’ll solve every mystery,” Big Show said, “but we’ll explore every strange detail, chase every bizarre lead, and meet the incredible characters involved in pursuit of the truth.”

Said Thinkfactory CEO Adam Reed. “Big Show brings so many different layers to a project like this; it’s a dream scenario for us as producers. He blends his fierce intelligence and curiosity with an unexpected, one-of-a-kind wit, and his intimidating physical stature is offset by his surprisingly disarming personality.”

Added Susan Levison, SVP and Head of WWE Studios. “For more than two decades, Big Show’s magnetic personality has inspired fans around the world, and in this new series, he will be able to meet the people and explore the places that have played a pivotal role in his journey as a WWE superstar.”

