WWE SummerSlam 2019: Matches and predictions

WWE SummerSlam 2019 has come at what feels like just the right time as we inch towards the Paul Heyman/Eric Bischoff WWETV era
Plenty of loose ends were tied up at Extreme Rules 2019 and The Biggest Party of the Summer is coming to Canada to help kickstart something new with the WWE.
WWE SummerSlam 2019 takes place on Sunday, August 11 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight into Monday, August 12 in the UK) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).
What's the full match card and predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2019?
WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya
WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (v) vs Seth Rollins
WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon
WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton
WWE United States Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs Ricochet
Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair
Finn Bálor vs Bray Wyatt
Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon [If Owens loses he will quit WWE]
The Miz vs Dolph Ziggler
What date and start time is WWE SummerSlam 2019 in the UK?
WWE SummerSlam 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Sunday, August 11 into Monday, August 12.
A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm on Sunday, August 11.
What date and start time is SummerSlam 2019 in the US?
WWE SummerSlam 2019 takes place on Sunday, August 11 with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
How do I watch WWE SummerSlam 2019?
If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (tickets available now), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.
How do I live stream WWE SummerSlam 2019 on the WWE Network?
The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.
You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:
- Google Chromecast
- Kindle Fire/Kindle Fire TV
- Android devices
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- iOS devices (iPhone and iPad)
- LG Smart TVs
- Panasonic Smart TVs
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4
- Roku via the WWE App
- Samsung Smart TVs (2013 and 2014 models)
- Sony Internet-connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players
- WWE.com
- Windows 10
- Xbox One and Xbox 360
How do I watch WWE SummerSlam 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?
You can buy WWE SummerSlam 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.
How do I watch WWE SummerSlam 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?
You can buy WWE SummerSlam 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.
