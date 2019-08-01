WWE SummerSlam 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

WWE SummerSlam 2019 has come at what feels like just the right time as we inch towards the Paul Heyman/Eric Bischoff WWETV era

Plenty of loose ends were tied up at Extreme Rules 2019 and The Biggest Party of the Summer is coming to Canada to help kickstart something new with the WWE.

WWE SummerSlam 2019 takes place on Sunday, August 11 at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight into Monday, August 12 in the UK) at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada



A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE SummerSlam 2019?

WWE Raw Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Natalya

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (v) vs Seth Rollins

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON





WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Ember Moon

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON





WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Randy Orton

Photo credit: WWE More