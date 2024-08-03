WWE SummerSlam 2024 match card: All confirmed matches as Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes star tonight

One of WWE’s biggest events of the year is nearly here, as the professional wrestling company prepares to host SummerSlam in Cleveland.

Having first taken place in 1988, SummerSlam is one of the standout events on WWE’s calendar, a show that tends to feature its biggest stars and sometimes celebrity guests.

The pedigree of the event has guaranteed its place in stadiums in recent years, and 2024 is no different, as SummerSlam will take place at the home of the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk are among the big-name WWE stars confirmed to be competing, while Roman Reigns could well feature – and don’t count out Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson...

Here’s all you need to know.

When is SummerSlam?

The event will take place on Saturday 3 August at Cleveland Browns Stadium – home to the city’s NFL team – in Ohio.

There will be a kick-off show at 12am BST on Sunday 4 August (4pm PT, 6pm CT, 7pm ET on Saturday); the main card will then begin at 1am BST on Sunday (5pm PT, 7pm CT, 8pm ET on Saturday).

How can I watch it?

Viewers worldwide can stream the event on the WWE Network, the company’s subscription service, which is compatible with smart TVs, computers, tablets, smartphones, gaming consoles, and other streaming devices.

Alternatively, viewers in the US can watch SummerSlam via the WWE Network on Peacock Premium. In the UK, SummerSlam will air live on TNT Sports, which can also be accessed via discovery+.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch WWE SummerSlam then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get the best VPN deals on the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

What are the confirmed matches?

Cody Rhodes (right) won the Undisputed WWE Title from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 (Getty Images)

Cody Rhodes (champion) vs Solo Sikoa (Undisputed WWE Title)

Liv Morgan (C) vs Rhea Ripley (Women’s World Title)

CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre [Seth Rollins as special guest referee]

Damian Priest (C) vs Gunther (World Heavyweight Title)

Bayley (C) vs Nia Jax (WWE Women’s Title)

Sami Zayn (C) vs Bron Breakker (Intercontinental Title)

Logan Paul (C) vs LA Knight (United States Title)

What other matches could take place? Will Roman Reigns and/or The Rock appear?

The Rock (left) with Roman Reigns (centre) before this year’s WrestleMania (WWE-YouTube)

There is speculation that Roman Reigns, one of WWE’s top stars, could return during or after the main event between Cody Rhodes and Solo Sikoa. Reigns was last seen at WrestleMania 40 in April, losing his title to Rhodes, and the pair have been rivals for a couple of years now. Meanwhile, Sikoa is Reigns’s cousin and the pair have long been aligned.

However, in-storyline, Sikoa has taken over Reigns’s ‘Bloodline’ faction during the latter’s absence, and it is expected that Reigns could return in more of a ‘babyface’ (good guy) role, siding with Rhodes against the ‘heel’ (bad guy) Solo.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is not expected to feature, though he is involved in the main-event storyline. At WrestleMania, he teamed with his cousin Reigns to defeat Rhodes – the night before Rhodes beat Reigns one-on-one – and The Rock later vowed to return someday and settle a grudge with the new Undisputed WWE Champion.