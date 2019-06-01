WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

After the Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel comes the third WWE special event in Saudi Arabia under its ten-year deal with the Kingdom: WWE Super ShowDown 2019

While some of the rumbling around the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has gone away, the controversy of the WWE working in Saudi Arabia hasn't and there's still plenty of disquiet about the absence of any women from the match card.

Syrian-Canadian Sami Zayn also won't be in attendance, nor will his best frenemy Kevin Owens, while Aleister Black's tattoos apparently rule him out, and Daniel Bryan has again declined to travel.

But if you're choosing to watch, WWE Super ShowDown 2019 takes place on Friday, June 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT (7pm in the UK) at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.



A possible one-hour Kick-Off Show would start at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Super ShowDown 2019?

WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler

WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Bálor (c) vs. Andrade

Goldberg vs The Undertaker

