WWE Super ShowDown 2019: Matches and predictions

After the Greatest Royal Rumble and WWE Crown Jewel comes the third WWE special event in Saudi Arabia under its ten-year deal with the Kingdom: WWE Super ShowDown 2019
While some of the rumbling around the murder of Jamal Khashoggi has gone away, the controversy of the WWE working in Saudi Arabia hasn't and there's still plenty of disquiet about the absence of any women from the match card.
Syrian-Canadian Sami Zayn also won't be in attendance, nor will his best frenemy Kevin Owens, while Aleister Black's tattoos apparently rule him out, and Daniel Bryan has again declined to travel.
But if you're choosing to watch, WWE Super ShowDown 2019 takes place on Friday, June 7 at 2pm ET/11am PT (7pm in the UK) at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
A possible one-hour Kick-Off Show would start at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm in the UK).
What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Super ShowDown 2019?
WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs Dolph Ziggler
WWE Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Baron Corbin
WWE Intercontinental Championship: Finn Bálor (c) vs. Andrade
Goldberg vs The Undertaker
Braun Strowman vs Bobby Lashley
Roman Reigns vs Shane McMahon
Triple H vs Randy Orton
50-Man Battle Royal
Lucha House Party (Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado and Kalisto) vs Lars Sullivan [3-on-1 handicap match]
How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019?
If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia (which, to be honest, is unlikely), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.
How do I live stream WWE Super ShowDown 2019 on the WWE Network?
The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.
You can access it via the following platforms and devices:
- Google Chromecast
- Kindle Fire/Kindle Fire TV
- Android devices
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- iOS devices (iPhone and iPad)
- LG Smart TVs
- Panasonic Smart TVs
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4
- Roku via the WWE App
- Samsung Smart TVs (2013 and 2014 models)
- Sony Internet-connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players
- WWE.com
- Windows 10
- Xbox One and Xbox 360
How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?
You can buy WWE Super ShowDown 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £19.95.
How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?
You can buy WWE Super ShowDown 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.
