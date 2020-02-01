WWE Super ShowDown 2020: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

Royal Rumble 2020 has set us on the Road to WrestleMania 36, but before then we've got another trip to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown 2020.

Despite some occasional high spots, including the first ever women's WWE match in the KSA, the company has had a mixed bag in Saudi to say the least.

There's been the limp return of Shawn Michaels, the dangerous-looking Goldberg/Undertaker match, and of course the backdrop of human rights violations and the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.





And then there was the small matter of most of the roster being stranded in KSA after a faulty plane left them stranded on the runway. But the show - and the ten-year contract - goes on.

WWE Super ShowDown 2020 takes place on Thursday, February 27 at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The timings are yet to be confirmed but based on past events are expected to be at 2pm ET/11am PT (7pm in the UK).



A one-hour Kick-Off Show would start at 1pm ET/10am PT (6pm in the UK).

What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Super ShowDown?

Matches TBA



Rumoured matches:

Lacey Evans vs Bayley

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Braun Strowman

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs Braun Strowman The Undertaker vs MVP

How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020?

If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (which we'll admit feels unlikely), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.

How do I live stream WWE Super ShowDown 2020 on the WWE Network?

The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.

You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:

How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?

You can now buy WWE Super ShowDown 2020 on pay-per-view in the UK via BT Sport Box Office, after a deal was struck last this year that saw UK broadcast rights for WWE move from Sky to BT Sport from January 2020.

How do I watch WWE Super ShowDown 2020 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?

You can buy WWE Super ShowDown 2020 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.

