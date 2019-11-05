WWE Survivor Series 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

After another controversial pay-per-view comes Survivor Series 2019. It's our usual inter-brand warfare, but this year there's a twist.

It's Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT, as developmental finally makes the jump to being a third brand proper.

WWE Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Saturday, November 24, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Saturday November 24 into Monday, November 25 in the UK) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2019?

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Rey Mysterio

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON



The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]

Photo credit: WWE More

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the UK?



WWE Survivor Series 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Saturday, November 24 into Sunday, November 25.

A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm

What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the US?