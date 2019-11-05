WWE Survivor Series 2019: Matches and predictions

After another controversial pay-per-view comes Survivor Series 2019. It's our usual inter-brand warfare, but this year there's a twist.
It's Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT, as developmental finally makes the jump to being a third brand proper.
WWE Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Saturday, November 24, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Saturday November 24 into Monday, November 25 in the UK) at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).
What's the full match card and predictions for WWE Survivor Series 2019?
WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs Rey Mysterio
Becky Lynch vs Bayley vs Shayna Baszler [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]
The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder) vs The Undisputed ERA (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly) [Raw vs SmackDown vs NXT - Champion vs Champion vs Champion]
What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the UK?
WWE Survivor Series 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Saturday, November 24 into Sunday, November 25.
A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm
What date and start time is WWE Survivor Series 2019 in the US?
WWE Survivor Series 2019 takes place on Saturday, November 24, with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET / 3pm PT.
How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019?
If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois (tickets available here), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.
How do I live stream WWE Survivor Series 2019 on the WWE Network?
The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.
You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:
- Google Chromecast
- Kindle Fire/Kindle Fire TV
- Android devices
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- iOS devices (iPhone and iPad)
- LG Smart TVs
- Panasonic Smart TVs
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4
- Roku via the WWE App
- Samsung Smart TVs (2013 and 2014 models)
- Sony Internet-connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players
- WWE.com
- Windows 10
- Xbox One and Xbox 360
How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?
You can buy WWE Survivor Series 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.
How do I watch WWE Survivor Series 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?
You can buy WWE Survivor Series 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.
