The WWE has suspended Robert Roode and Primo Colón for violating the company’s wellness policy.

The wrestlers will be put on the bench for 30 days each, as this is the first violation for both men. Roode and Colón are signed to the company’s “Friday Night SmackDown” brand.

“WWE has suspended Eddie Colón (Primo) and Robert Roode each for 30 days effective immediately, for a first violation of the company’s talent wellness policy,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Also Read: Tito Ortiz and Alberto Del Rio on Going From Real Punches to Pro-Wrestling Punches - and Back

Roode has recently tag-teamed with Dolph Ziggler. Colón, the son of WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón, is in a tag team with his real-life cousin Epico (real name Orlando Tito Colón). Roode and Ziggler were the “Raw” Tag Team Champions as recently as October.

The Colóns are not afforded much TV time these days, whereas Roode is considered a fairly major player — or at least a strong mid-card talent — in WWE’s programming. The man formerly known as Bobby Roode (Robert Roode is actually his real name) has also held the NXT Championship and the WWE United States Championship.

No additional information as to the nature of their violations has been made public, as is WWE protocol for these sorts of things.

“SmackDown” airs Fridays on Fox’s broadcast network, beginning at 8/7c.

Read original story WWE Suspends Robert Roode and Primo Colón for Violating Wellness Policy At TheWrap