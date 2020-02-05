Is WWE About to Tap Out? Wrestlenomics Analyst Brandon Thurston Talks Stock Crash, Q4 Earnings

WWE is down two presidents and $15 per share since last Thursday – and oh, yeah, Vince McMahon’s professional wrestling company still has to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 earnings on Thursday. The situation looked dismal even before last week’s sudden ouster of co-presidents and longtime execs George Barrios and Michelle Wilson: Live events revenue/attendance is down, merchandise sales are way down, the Middle East deal is unpopular and unclear, TV ratings aren’t lighting it up and upstart competition All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is off to a pretty solid start. What’s worse, the company’s stock is less than half where it was nine and a half months ago. In an attempt to make sense of a situation messier than the abandoned Who Attacked Roman Reigns? storyline on “SmackDown,” TheWrap TV editor Tony Maglio tag-teamed with Wrestlenomics analyst Brandon Thurston to assess the state of the granddaddy of pro wrestling. Also Read: WWE Stock Sinks 20% on News of George Barrios, Michelle Wilson Exits OK, Brandon, as I write this on Monday, WWE stock is down another few percentage points. We get WWE’s Q4 and full-year 2019 earnings on Thursday morning and the XFL 2.0’s — which is supposedly independent...

