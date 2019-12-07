WWE TLC 2019: Matches and predictions

Survivor Series 2019 marked the continued rise of NXT, but we're back to some main roster fun and games for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019.
We're opening up all our toys a little while before Christmas, with some major belts up for grabs and all manner of mayhem planned.
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 takes place on Sunday, December 15, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Sunday December 15 into Monday, December 16 in the UK) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).
What's the full match card and predictions for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019?
WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs The Miz
WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)
Roman Reigns vs King Corbin [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]
Rumoured matches:
- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warrios (Asuka and Kairi Sane) vs Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair
- WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs Lacey Evans
- Rusev vs Bobby Lashley
- Aleister Black vs Buddy Murphy
What date and start time is WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 in the UK?
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 has a start time of Midnight on Sunday, December 15 into Monday, December 16.
A one-hour kick-off show starts at 11pm.
What date and start time is WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 in the US?
WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 takes place on Sunday, December 15, with a start time of 7pm ET/4pm PT.
A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT.
How do I watch WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019?
If you haven't bought a ticket to be there in person at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota (tickets available here), your options are either the WWE Network, which we highly recommend, or if you don't have a fast, reliable internet connection, the more traditional – and expensive – pay-per-view.
How do I live stream WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 on the WWE Network?
The WWE Network is priced at £9.99 per month in the UK and $9.99 per month in the US – first-time subscribers get a month free.
You can access it via the following platforms and devices – click for info on how to access with each app:
- Google Chromecast
- Kindle Fire/Kindle Fire TV
- Android devices
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- iOS devices (iPhone and iPad)
- LG Smart TVs
- Panasonic Smart TVs
- PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4
- Roku via the WWE App
- Samsung Smart TVs (2013 and 2014 models)
- Sony Internet-connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players
- WWE.com
- Windows 10
- Xbox One and Xbox 360
How do I watch WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the UK?
You can buy WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 on pay-per-view in the UK via Sky Sports Box Office – priced at £14.95.
How do I watch WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 on WWE pay-per-view in the US?
You can buy WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 pay-per-view in the US via your local provider – full list here.
What are your predictions for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019? Let us know at @digitalspywwe.
