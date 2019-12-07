WWE TLC 2019: Matches and predictions

From Digital Spy

Survivor Series 2019 marked the continued rise of NXT, but we're back to some main roster fun and games for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019.

We're opening up all our toys a little while before Christmas, with some major belts up for grabs and all manner of mayhem planned.

WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019 takes place on Sunday, December 15, at 7pm ET/4pm PT (Midnight, Sunday December 15 into Monday, December 16 in the UK) at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A one-hour Kick-Off Show starts at 6pm ET/3pm PT (11pm in the UK).



What's the full match card and predictions for WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2019?

WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs The Miz





PREDICTION: COMING SOON

WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Big E) (c) vs The Revival (Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder)

PREDICTION: COMING SOON

Roman Reigns vs King Corbin [Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match]

