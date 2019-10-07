WWE's Triple H speaks to Digital Spy about his daughter training with Ronda Rousey and the Women's Evolution

WWE's Triple H is a very proud parent. Not only has his 'baby' NXT just made the big move to the USA Network, but his eldest daughter Aurora Rose Levesque has also been stepping into the ring to do some training.
Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Triple H (Paul Levesque) reveals that 13-year-old Aurora has had the chance to train with some of WWE's top female talent, including Ronda Rousey.
"My oldest daughter has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Ronda, has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Nattie (Natalya) and with Charlotte (Flair) and with all these different people in here," he says.
As a WWE Superstar himself and with his wife Stephanie McMahon being no stranger to the ring, Triple H is 100 per cent supportive of his daughter following in her parents' footsteps, if it's what she's passionate about.
"For me, if you're passionate about something, if it's your dream, then I would support them as long as they're willing to work incredibly hard, as hard as they possibly can," he continues.
"It's incredible if she stays with it and it all depends on her passion but she has fun doing it and we'll see. If it's your dream and she's willing to do the work that it takes then good for her."
In recent years, WWE has gone through a 'Women's Evolution' which has seen their female talent change from being Divas to Superstars and getting more prominent spots on the card, including main eventing this year's WrestleMania.
The change in the presentation of women by WWE started in NXT under the guidance of Triple H, but did being the father of three daughters encourage him to push the women's division further?
"No matter whether you have girls or boys, your perception when you become a parent of the world changes dramatically from what it was before you had kids," he says. "It certainly added to it for sure.
"But I had never understood, even years ago, there were women that were very talented, there were some that were just there, then there were some that were very talented but not really being given the opportunity to do more.
"Not because we just weren't giving it to them, but I don't know if fans were ready and willing to accept it yet."
But as the prominence of female athletes grew outside of WWE, most notably future Superstar Ronda Rousey, Triple H took notice and began to build an incredible roster of female athletes in NXT who would become the backbone of WWE's women's division.
"If you went back 10 years ago, 15 years ago people would have said, 'I don't want to see women getting punched in sport', and now it's totally accepted," he says.
"I think that, as that perception of the world was changing, we were changing at the same time. Having your finger on that pulse is very important. So we changed how we started to recruit, we started to recruit athletes. We changed how we were training them, instead of training them to be side characters, tertiary characters, we were training them to be athletes.
"And we found that when we gave them the opportunities, more often than not they knocked it out of the park and once they started to do that the fans started to react."
The hard work of the female athletes certainly paid off and last year WWE presented their first-ever female-only Pay-Per-View, Evolution. So will we be seeing another Evolution PPV anytime soon?
"I think so," he says. "This year has been such a transitional year with WWE that in the process of a lot of things happening like the switch to Fox, NXT going to USA, there's been so many crazy things going on, part of the planning process of those things is us not having the bandwidth to do a few of the things that we would have liked to have done this year.
"(Evolution) is still on the table, still up in the air as to what will happen and what will go down. I think it might be a little bit on a delay from when we would have liked to have done it, just because there's only seven days in a week and 24 hours in the day. There's only so much we can accomplish and have it be done correctly. You don't want to half-ass it."
From the beginning, NXT has been Triple H's baby with him taking the lead as the driving creative force behind the brand. But now that NXT has graduated from being on the WWE Network to the USA Network, fans might be worried that some of the show's magic and individuality will be lost.
But any worries about NXT becoming too much like Raw or Smackdown are unfounded, as Triple H is still going to be steering the ship and making sure that NXT stays the same.
"I know what the product's going to be and I'm not going to change the product," he says. "I'm going to continue to give (fans) the same level of programming we've given them before.
"I want to keep that underground feeling. I think people should look no more than for us to say 'we're here in Orlando at Full Sail University'.
"We'e the band that's hitting it and getting the record deal and they're starting to play our music a little bit on the radio, but we're not changing our style. We're not changing what we're doing and we're not looking to go play stadiums. We're looking to keep doing what we're doing."
And as for the involvement of Vince McMahon in NXT now it's moved to network television in the US, Triple H says he's also keen to keep the brand's unique identity.
"(Vince) is keenly aware of the differences between all the brands and what makes each one of them specific and what makes each one of them successful," Triple H says. "He wants them to stay the way they are."
For Triple H, who grew NXT into one of WWE's biggest shows, the move to the USA Network has always been part of his plan and it was all just a question of finding the right time.
"The shift to USA, it's something I've been thinking about for a few years. It's something we've been talking to them about, to other partners about for a few years and finding the right timing of it.
"In this moment, in this ship with Smackdown moving to Fox and USA staying our partners on Raw it was the right time, in the right moment that the deal was able to be constructed for NXT.
"And so at that point, we've been thinking about it for a while and we're completely prepped and ready to go and say, 'Let's go two hours and let's go live'."
