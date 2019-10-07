WWE's Triple H speaks to Digital Spy about his daughter training with Ronda Rousey and the Women's Evolution

From Digital Spy

WWE's Triple H is a very proud parent. Not only has his 'baby' NXT just made the big move to the USA Network, but his eldest daughter Aurora Rose Levesque has also been stepping into the ring to do some training.

Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy at the WWE's Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, Triple H (Paul Levesque) reveals that 13-year-old Aurora has had the chance to train with some of WWE's top female talent, including Ronda Rousey.

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy - Getty Images More

"My oldest daughter has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Ronda, has had the opportunity to train a little bit with Nattie (Natalya) and with Charlotte (Flair) and with all these different people in here," he says.

As a WWE Superstar himself and with his wife Stephanie McMahon being no stranger to the ring, Triple H is 100 per cent supportive of his daughter following in her parents' footsteps, if it's what she's passionate about.

"For me, if you're passionate about something, if it's your dream, then I would support them as long as they're willing to work incredibly hard, as hard as they possibly can," he continues.

Photo credit: Jerod Harris - Getty Images More

"It's incredible if she stays with it and it all depends on her passion but she has fun doing it and we'll see. If it's your dream and she's willing to do the work that it takes then good for her."

In recent years, WWE has gone through a 'Women's Evolution' which has seen their female talent change from being Divas to Superstars and getting more prominent spots on the card, including main eventing this year's WrestleMania.

The change in the presentation of women by WWE started in NXT under the guidance of Triple H, but did being the father of three daughters encourage him to push the women's division further?

"No matter whether you have girls or boys, your perception when you become a parent of the world changes dramatically from what it was before you had kids," he says. "It certainly added to it for sure.

"But I had never understood, even years ago, there were women that were very talented, there were some that were just there, then there were some that were very talented but not really being given the opportunity to do more.

"Not because we just weren't giving it to them, but I don't know if fans were ready and willing to accept it yet."

Story continues