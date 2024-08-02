WWII Roma genocide remembered in French former internment camp

The Rivesaltes Camp Memorial in the south of France will hold solemn commemorations on Friday as part of Europe's day of remembrance for the massacres of Roma people during World War II.

Now in ruins, the former military base in the Pyrenees was converted into an internment camp for "undesirable foreigners" in the early 1940s under the Vichy regime, which collaborated with France's German occupiers.

It was also used as a transit camp for Jews on their way to Nazi death camps in Poland, and, after the war, as a "rehabilitation" camp for the harkis – Algerian supporters of France who were forced to flee Algeria during and after its war of independence.

Of some 17,500 people held at Rivesaltes, nearly 1,400 Roma were interned there between 1941-42.

For European Roma Holocaust Memorial Day on 2 August, a ceremony, songs and talks at the site will commemorate the fate of hundreds of thousands of Roma people who were rounded up and massacred by the Nazis.

Campaign of destruction

The Roma people, made up of several different communities including Romani, Sinti and Manouche, came to Europe centuries ago from the Indian subcontinent.

Their nomadic traditions incited suspicion in places where they would temporarily settle. Nicknamed "travellers", "gypsies" or "gitanes", they faced a long history of persecution throughout Europe.

Roma migrants in France: life on the move

Rivesaltes was one of the transit camps from which Roma were sent to their final destiny.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Alina Serban: Tackling anti-Roma racism through theatre

France honours WWII colonial troops shot dead by French army in Senegal

Remembering France's Oradour-sur-Glane massacre, one heirloom at a time