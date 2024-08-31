WXYZ High School Game of the Week: Bryce Underwood powers Belleville past Clarkston
WXYZ High School Game of the Week: Bryce Underwood powers Belleville past Clarkston | Brad Galli has more
The four-time Canadian Olympic legend may not have won any medals in Paris, but she certainly didn't leave the Games empty handed.
NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother were killed on the eve of their sister’s wedding when they were hit by a suspected drunken driver while riding bicycles in their home state of New Jersey, police said Friday.
Evander Kane was the victim of surprising racial discrimination.
While the Nationals certainly aren't White Sox bad or Marlins bad, nobody is going to confuse them with a good baseball team. For one play, though, they did look like a last-place team with some base running that belonged nowhere near an MLB game. In the eighth
Do Chiefs regret the Kadarius Toney trade after he was cut this week? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
Brandon Aiyuk's contract stalemate with the 49ers is over. It's time to sift through the winners and losers of the deal.
The former goalie, who was paralyzed in the accident, has had a meteoric rise in rowing. On Friday, he made his inspirational Paralympic debut
This potential Buffalo Sabres target is generating interest from the Toronto Maple Leafs.
If only this John Galliano-era trompe l'oeil look made an appearance in "Challengers."
Wondering who the 2024 fantasy football league-winners will be? Here are some bold projections to help with your picks and rankings.
Deshaun Watson's contract is an achievement in franchise self-destruction.
UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier isn't sure if Jake Paul's career will recover if he loses to Mike Tyson. Paul (10-1) meets the 58-year-old boxing legend Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. "The Problem Child" is coming off a sixth-round stoppage win of Mike Perry
This former Philadelphia Flyers forward has found his new home.
ATLANTA (AP) — Scottie Scheffler started the Tour Championship with a two-shot lead based on his dominant season. And then he looked dominant as ever Thursday, posting the best round at 6-under 65 to build a seven-shot lead and take a huge step toward the FedEx Cup title.
Don't hop the fence, UFC fighters ... or Nevada will come for a portion of your paycheck. Mayra Bueno Silva's decision to scale the fence and speak to Dana White immediately following the stoppage in her UFC 303 bout has cost her. On Thursday, the Nevada Athletic…
Despite a host of free-agent running backs this past offseason, Christian McCaffrey remains the NFL's highest-paid player at the position.
Indiana Fever rookie guard Caitlin Clark had a really strong first half against the hosting Chicago Sky on Friday night, including an outstanding moment where she taunted the Sky fans in the crowd. In the very funny moment,
NEW YORK (AP) — Everyone kept waiting for Carlos Alcaraz to turn things around at the U.S. Open.
Antonelli, 18, was thrust into Hamilton’s team-mate George Russell’s cockpit for the opening practice session of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix.
Erie Golf Club likely will be closed for at least a year, and perhaps as long as four years, if the highest bidder for the Millcreek Township-owned golf course follows through with the purchase. Club staff have already notified members and leagues about the possible…