Wyandotte County Voter Guide: Who’s running? Get to know ballot before Aug. 6 primary

The 2024 KC Voter Guide is a collaboration between The Kansas City Star and the KC Media Collective. All voter guide content is free and outside of the paywall.

Kansas voters will have the chance to cast a ballot in the primary elections on Aug. 6 — or sooner. Early voting starts in Wyandotte County on July 27.

The entire Kansas Legislature is on the ballot. Voters will also weigh in on U.S. House representatives.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Kansas.

You can check your voter registration, your voting districts and your polling place through the Kansas secretary of state.

See what’s on your ballot

After you’ve checked your voting districts, see which U.S. House, state Legislature and local races will be on your ballot.

U.S. House

Kansas Senate:

Kansas House:

Wyandotte County

Behind the KC Voter Guide

The Kansas City Star teamed up with local newsrooms in the nonprofit KC Media Collective to create a comprehensive guide to all the races on the Aug. 6 ballot in Clay, Jackson, Johnson, Platte and Wyandotte counties.

This effort brought together dozens of reporters and editors to provide information about every candidate in more than 100 races across five counties in the Kansas City region, on both sides of the state line.

Collaborators include: The Kansas City Star, The Beacon, Kansas City PBS/Flatland, KCUR, Missouri Business Alert and Startland News, along with American Public Square and RevEd.

How we reported these guides

Reporters in our newsrooms used a variety of methods to compile brief bios and policy positions for each candidate on the ballot.

Whenever possible, reporters interviewed candidates directly. In some cases, candidates did not respond to our attempts to reach them or had minimal information available online or elsewhere. We have made note of this in their candidate profiles.

Reporters also utilized campaign websites, social media feeds, press releases and other news articles. We reviewed the legislative records of incumbents, including bills they have sponsored and votes they have taken.

Each candidate entry has been reviewed by editors.

Sections of the election guide and resources have also been translated into Spanish, with the assistance of our partner organization RevEd and other translators.