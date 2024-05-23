Wyandotte high school teacher arrested, accused of trying to solicit sex from a child
Parents at Roosevelt High School are reacting to news of one of their school teachers being arrested for trying to solicit sex from a child.
Nicholas Bott died by suicide two days after being arrested on felony charges of child abuse and illegal contact with a minor or elderly person
The 50-year-old was given the maximum fine for an infringement penalty in New Zealand, but the amount caused public outrage.
WARNING: This story contains a graphic image of the victims receiving medical care in the aftermath of a deadly fight. The father of one of three people killed in a brawl involving more than a dozen people Tuesday evening in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough says he can't understand how a fight could have degenerated to such an extent. One of the victims was 15 years old. The others were 23 and 25. Police say they knew each other, but that their conflict had nothing to do with organized crim
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky police officer who arrested top-ranked golfer Scottie Scheffler outside the PGA Championship is receiving “corrective action” for not having his body-worn camera activated when he approached the golfer's vehicle — an interaction that allegedly resulted in the officer being dragged to the ground, authorities said Thursday.
Ty Cobb called out Aileen Cannon's suggestion about potential jurors in the former president's classified documents case.
Jennifer Lopez wowed in a white plunging ruffled robe dress from Chloé's FW24 ready to wear collection at the Mexican premiere of her new Netflix film, Atlas.
American Airlines later released a statement distancing the company from the filing, saying attorneys had made a mistake and that the defense will be changed
An Orthodox rabbi has accused JetBlue Airways Corp. of discrimination for removing him from a flight after he asked to switch seats to avoid sitting next to a woman, which would violate his religious beliefs.
Elizabeth Hurley is known for her head-turning photoshoots and the glamorous model made sure to command attention with her latest daring social media post
Rhean Jalipa Fontanoza has been charged with special circumstance murder and is eligible for the death penalty if convicted
OTTAWA — The Ottawa police hate-crime unit has charged an unnamed older woman with assault, harassment by threatening conduct and mischief after a woman's hijab was pulled off at a recent protest.
LONDON (AP) — The former head of Britain's Post Office Paula Vennells broke down in tears on several occasions as she gave evidence Wednesday to an inquiry into one of the country’s biggest miscarriages of justice that saw hundreds of branch managers wrongly convicted of theft or fraud because of a faulty computer system.
(Bloomberg) -- The assailant charged with shooting Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said he acted out of frustration with the government’s policies, above all the premier’s decision to halt military support for Ukraine, a court document said. Most Read from BloombergHarvard Students Walk Out of Commencement Protesting SuspensionsNvidia Stock Surges as Sales Forecast Delivers on AI HopesStocks Join Bonds in Falling as Fed-Cut Bets Wane: Markets WrapIsrael to Restart Gaza Talks After Hostage Vide
The bodies of two Kansas women who disappeared in Oklahoma were found in a buried freezer, according to recently unsealed court documents.
A Pitt source called the ruling a "significant blow" to Jolie's credibility, and her lawyer says they are "more than happy" to turn over the documents
Here's how Jennifer Garner feels about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's divorce rumors.
The 14-year-old girl had recently left home before the abuse. Police were actively looking for the abductor before he found her, records show.
Princess Charlene of Monaco dazzled in leg-lengthening skinny jeans and trainers at the Operation Poseidon charity event alongside her rarely-seen brother Gareth Wittstock
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former Baltimore city prosecutor who achieved a national profile for charging police officers in a Black man’s death was spared prison time in her sentence Thursday for perjury and mortgage fraud.