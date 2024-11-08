Wyatts Towing restitution checks will be mailed out in the coming days
Consumers eligible to get money back from Wyatts Towing as part of a settlement between the company and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office should receive checks soon.
Consumers eligible to get money back from Wyatts Towing as part of a settlement between the company and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office should receive checks soon.
"I can't tell you that I know you're lying, but it definitely goes in the documentation so that everyone knows everything you say needs to be double-checked."
In retirement, net worth shows the total result of a lifetime's savings, debts and investments. This measure is often more insightful than income, as it reveals your financial stability and whether...
This after the country singer re-filed his original complaint against "Jane Roe" naming her on Oct. 8
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. manager of mutual fund assets, agreed to pay $40 million to settle a lawsuit claiming it stuck ordinary investors in its popular target-date retirement funds with surprisingly large tax bills. A preliminary settlement of the proposed class action was filed on Wednesday in Philadelphia federal court, and requires a judge's approval. Investors said this caused a "stampede" into the lower-cost funds, forced higher-cost retail funds to sell assets to meet redemptions, and saddled investors who did not qualify for the lower-cost funds with large capital gains in their taxable brokerage accounts.
In a week marked by busy earnings reports and mixed economic signals, global markets experienced notable volatility, with major indexes like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 reaching highs before retreating. Amid these fluctuations, investors often turn to dividend stocks for their potential to provide stable income streams even when market conditions are uncertain. In this context, a good dividend stock is typically characterized by a strong track record of consistent payouts and the...
Artificial intelligence (AI) chip start-up Biren Technology, considered key to China's efforts to reduce reliance on US chipmaker Nvidia, said it has significantly increased the performance of its hardware when training large language models (LLMs) by working with a Tencent Holdings-backed supplier of computing power, or compute. Biren, which Washington placed on a trade blacklist last year, has conducted a "deep" collaboration in LLM development and reasoning with Infinigence AI, boosting the t
Tight global supply, low channel inventories and seasonal demand in several key markets have kept prices for nutrients such as potash and phosphate high at a time when crop prices have declined, forcing farmer to curb spending on fertilizers. "Global phosphate markets remain tight supported by Chinese export restrictions and production outages in the U.S. We anticipate some impact on global demand due to tight supply and weaker affordability," the company said. Nutrien lowered its outlook for annual phosphate sales volumes to be in the range of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes from 2.5-2.6 million tonnes previously.
Additional tariffs are unlikely to stop Chinese electric vehicle (EV) firms from entering the European Union (EU) because their advantages in production and price will make their products competitive abroad, according to industry officials at the world's largest trade show. These officials, speaking at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai, said mainland companies are able to offer the best pure electric cars at the best prices and their development and manufacturing capabilitie
Alibaba Group Holding's cloud computing arm is now home to 500,000 terabytes worth of data from Chinese lifestyle platform Xiaohongshu after what the companies called the largest data migration ever, a case that could enhance the leading position of one of the country's largest tech firms in the domestic cloud market. The migration of the 500-petabyte "data lake" - a repository that stores, processes and secures large amounts of structured and unstructured data - started last November, taking a
Russia is grappling with payment issues due to Western sanctions over its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine that blocked it from dollar markets and the SWIFT global payments system, particularly for transactions with China. "We have temporarily suspended the production of TVs until problems with payments to foreign suppliers of spare parts on an industrial scale are solved at the intergovernmental level," Irina Limanskaya, the factory's head of production told Reuters. "We hope that all these problems will be solved by our government very soon, which will allow us to resume production," she said, referring to the Russian government.
Lamborghini reports 20% revenue boost as new models and high demand fuel growth for luxury automaker
(Bloomberg) -- Seven & i Holdings Co., the convenience-store operator facing a takeover approach from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., plans to reduce its stake in its banking unit to 38% as part of a broader revamp, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowThe retailer’s 46% stake in Seven Bank Ltd., which offers banking services and access to
Successfully saving for retirement doesn't mean having $1 million in the bank. Experts say you need to plan for your retirement to last several decades and base your budget around living to be 100...
Chinese imports of U.S. farm goods, which have slowed since the trade war during Donald Trump's first presidential term, could be hit again if tariff hostilities resume when he returns to office in January, experts say. China remains the biggest market for U.S. agriculture products despite a decline in imports since 2018 after Beijing slapped tariffs of up to 25% on soybeans, beef, pork, wheat, corn and sorghum in retaliation for duties on Chinese goods imposed by Trump. Trump has floated the idea of blanket 60% tariffs on Chinese products in a bid to boost U.S. manufacturing, which if enacted could again prompt retaliation on agricultural goods.
I'm a 65-year-old preparing for retirement within the next three to five years. I'm looking at different types of retirement funds. Would adding stocks that are dividend-structured along with gold and cryptocurrencies be a good mixture? -Earl Shifting from building … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I'm 65 Years Old and Going to Retire Soon. How Should I Structure My Portfolio? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Do I have a case to fight back — or should I just take the payout?
(Bloomberg) -- Oil rose, tracking equity markets, as traders digested competing narratives on how Donald Trump’s presidency will affect the crude market. Most Read from BloombergKey Ballot Initiatives and Local Races Highlight Views on Abortion, ImmigrationParis Restricts Through Traffic in City CenterFrom Housing to Immigration, Key Ballot Initiatives and Local Races to FollowWest Texas Intermediate advanced 0.9% to settle above $72 a barrel, helped by the weakening dollar and climbing equities
Generation Z may have the longest timeline to retirement of anyone currently working, but those who are already beginning to save for it may not yet have the life experience to know what they're doing...
The Southeast Asian e-commerce market is expected to more than double in the next six years to reach US$370 billion by 2030, according to a report from US technology giant Google, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek Holdings, and consultancy Bain & Co. The booming sector has attracted a slew of Chinese players - including Alibaba Group Holding's Lazada, PDD Holdings' Temu and ByteDance's TikTok Shop, as well as regional giant Shopee from Singaporean conglomerate Sea - all vying for Southea
As global markets navigate a busy earnings season and mixed economic signals, major indices like the Nasdaq Composite and S&P MidCap 400 have experienced volatility, with growth stocks lagging behind value shares. Meanwhile, economic uncertainties continue to influence investor sentiment across regions, highlighting the importance of stable investments such as dividend stocks. In this context, a good dividend stock is characterized by its ability to provide consistent income streams and...