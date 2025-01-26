Wynne Evans apologises for 'inappropriate' comment at Strictly tour

Wynne Evans apologised for making a comment he later described as "inappropriate and unacceptable" [Getty Images]

Welsh opera singer Wynne Evans has apologised for making what he described as an "inappropriate and unacceptable" comment during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour launch earlier this month.

A Mail on Sunday reporter recorded Evans, 52, making the sexualised remark at the Birmingham Arena as the group prepared for a photo on stage.

"My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise," Evans told BBC News in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Strictly Live Tour and BBC Studios said: "We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour."

"We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints," the spokesperson added.

Evans starred in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Katya Jones last year. He's now taking part in the series tour across the UK, with the last of the 30 performances scheduled for 9 February.

The BBC Radio Wales presenter did not dance during Saturday's show in Glasgow because of an ankle injury, though he did sing.

The Strictly Live Tour spokesperson said that Evans would be singing at the matinee show on Sunday, and both dancing and singing in evening show.

Evans' behaviour during the show attracted attention from viewers over what some described as awkward incidents. This included Jones appearing to turn down a high-five from Evans and move his hand from her waist during an episode in October.

The duo later said the high-five moment was a "running joke" between them, while Jones said it was "complete nonsense" that Evans' hand on her waist "made me feel uncomfortable or offended me in any way".

Wynne Evans was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones for the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing [BBC]

Professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima left the show last year following allegations about their behaviour towards their dance partners.

The BBC apologised to actress Amanda Abbington about Pernice's behaviour during the 2023 series of the show and upheld her complaints accusing him of verbal bullying and harassment.

The BBC announced new welfare measures for Strictly last July, including introducing chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, adding two new welfare producers and providing additional training for the professional dancers, production team and crew.

Last year's series was won by comedian Chris McCausland, Strictly's first blind contestant, who was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.

Evans is most widely known for starring in adverts for Go.Compare from 2009. The tenor is also a presenter for BBC Radio Wales and is featuring in the BBC series Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea with actress Joanna Page, which is being released on Monday.

A spokesperson for BBC Wales said it supported BBC Studios' statement, adding: "We do not tolerate unacceptable behaviour."