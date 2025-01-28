Wynne Evans kicked off Strictly tour after ‘repeated warnings’ about behaviour

Wynne Evans has been dismissed from the Strictly Come Dancing live tour - Jacob King/PA

Wynne Evans has been kicked off the Strictly Come Dancing live tour after reportedly facing “repeated warnings” about his behaviour.

The opera singer and star of the Go Compare adverts stepped away from his BBC radio programme on Monday after making an “inappropriate and unacceptable” remark towards a Strictly presenter.

Evans, 53, had reportedly faced “repeated warnings about his behaviour and told to rein it in”, a source told The Sun.

“He’s not been taking it in. In this day and age the BBC have to be seen taking action and safeguarding everyone,” the source added.

During a photocall for the tour in Birmingham, he was filmed appearing to use a lewd sexual term in reference to Janette Manrara, who is hosting the Strictly live tour.

Evans appeared to say “spit roast” as the host stood between himself and EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick, another Strictly contestant. Borthwick did not take part in it.

It was announced on Monday that Evans, who hosts a daily mid-morning programme on BBC Radio Wales, has been replaced by Robin Morgan, another presenter.

A BBC spokesman said: “Wynne is taking some time off from his show on Radio Wales.”

The corporation refused to give a date for Evans’s return or say whether he had been formally suspended.

In an apology issued after the Mail on Sunday published the video, the Welshman said: “My language was inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise.”

A spokesman for the Strictly live tour, which is produced in association with BBC Studios, said: “We were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

“We have made it very clear to Wynne that we do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour.”

It has been reported that BBC Studios will be releasing a statement on his exit later on Tuesday.

The cast are set to take to the stage in Liverpool tonight as one of the 12 dates left on the live tour.

Evans pulled out of a Glasgow performance of the Strictly tour on Saturday, citing an ankle injury

The Telegraph has contacted a spokesman for Strictly Live Tour for comment.