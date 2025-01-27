Wynne Evans 'taking time off' BBC Radio Wales show

Wynne Evans apologised on Sunday for making a comment he later described as "inappropriate and unacceptable" [BBC]

Broadcaster Wynne Evans will be "taking time off" from presenting his show on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Wales has confirmed.

It follows controversy around Evans' behaviour as he apologised for what he called an "inappropriate and unacceptable" comment during the Strictly Come Dancing live tour launch earlier this month.

The Mail on Sunday said Evans made the sexualised remark at the Birmingham Arena as the group of dancers and their celebrity partners prepared for a photo on stage.

BBC Wales refused to comment on whether Evans had voluntarily taken leave from his programme on Monday or if he had been asked not to present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans starred in BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing with dance partner Katya Jones last year, becoming the eighth pair to be voted out of the competition.

He is now taking part in the series tour across the UK, with the last of the 30 performances scheduled for 9 February.

The presenter did not dance during Saturday's show in Glasgow because of an ankle injury, though he did sing.

But a representative for Evans confirmed he will continue to take part in the tour, including the show on Monday evening in Liverpool.

In a statement issued to BBC News on Sunday, Evans said his language was "inappropriate and unacceptable, for which I sincerely apologise".

ADVERTISEMENT

Evans was expected to present his BBC Radio Wales show on Monday morning, but in a statement, BBC Wales said that comedian Robin Morgan, who has covered for Evans in the past, will be presenting in Evans' place while he takes some time off.

A spokesperson for the Strictly Live Tour and BBC Studios said they had made it very clear to Evans that they "do not tolerate such behaviour on the tour".

They added they were not previously aware of the remark and did not receive any complaints.

The Welsh opera star has previously faced criticism for "awkward moments" with professional dance partner Jones during last year's Strictly Come Dancing series.

But both Jones and Evans insisted the incidents - where Jones looked to decline a high-five from Evans and appeared to move Evans' hand from her waist - were part of a "running joke" between the pair.

Wynne Evans was paired with professional dancer Katya Jones for the 2024 series of Strictly Come Dancing [BBC]

Evans is most widely known for starring in adverts for Go.Compare from 2009. The tenor is also featuring in the BBC series Wynne & Joanna: All at Sea with actress Joanna Page, which is being released on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Professional dancers Giovanni Pernice and Graziano Di Prima left Strictly Come Dancing last year following allegations about their behaviour towards their dance partners.

The BBC apologised to actress Amanda Abbington about Pernice's behaviour during the 2023 series of the show and upheld her complaints accusing him of verbal bullying and harassment.

The BBC announced new welfare measures for Strictly last July, including introducing chaperones in all rehearsal rooms, adding two new welfare producers and providing additional training for the professional dancers, production team and crew.

Last year's series was won by comedian Chris McCausland, Strictly's first blind contestant, who was paired with professional dancer Dianne Buswell.