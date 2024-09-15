Wynonna Earp Star: ‘I Loved’ How Vengeance Special Ended, But ‘I May Be Alone In That’ (Watch Video Q&A)

The following contains an Earpin’ amount of spoilers from Wynonna Earp: Vengeance, the 90-minute reunion special/don’t-call-it-a-movie now streaming on Tubi.

Tubi’s Wynonna Earp: Vengeance is thus far averaging a grade of “A-“ from TVLine readers, but some fans are not happy about the second of the reunion movie’s big deaths.

Maybe series vet Tim Rozon, who plays (played?) Doc Holliday, can offer some highly qualified perspective on things.

As Wynonna Earp boss Emily Andras told TVLine in our in-depth, spoiler-filled Q&A, “I wouldn’t say that Tim was surprised” by Doc’s fate — fatally shot in a quick-draw in which he himself gunned down not one but five Black Badge bad eggs. After all, “Doc has lived for 175 years, he’s tried it all, so what’s the ultimate next adventure? Death,” the EP explained. “[Tim] was pretty gracious about it.”

TVLine also spoke with Rozon and his leading lady, Melanie Scrofano, about Doc’s heroic death, in the video Q&A above.

After mulling “what to say, what not to say…” — then being nudged by Scrofano to “say it all” — Rozon eventually offered up, “Listen, I loved the story.” And, “I may be alone in that.

“When I was approached with it, I thought it was wonderful,” he added, and before seeing the script, “I secretly hoped that if Doc Holliday is going to die, let him die for the one that means anything to him, and I feel like he did…. It was for his daughter, and for the woman he loves.”

Rozon shared that he had but one ask of showrunner Andras, and that was, “‘Can we make sure that Doc dies with his boots on?’ And she wrote back, ‘No problem.'”

Shooting Doc’s death scene “was a tough one,” Scrofano shares, but luckily Paolo Barzman — who directed nearly half of the Syfy episodes, including the series finale — was there calling the shots.

“You know it’s going to be sensitively approached, and he never overshoots,” Scrofano explains. “Because it was such a heavy scene for my character, and for me, it was really nice to not have to do it 100 times.” As a result, “whatever we brought to it” in just a few few takes, “that was the magic.”

