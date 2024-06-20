Wynonna Judd still talks to late mum Naomi Judd

In a new interview with Us Weekly, the country singer was asked if she still talks to her mother, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in April 2022. "I do. On stage, I look up a lot because I see angels. Now I do it with Mom.” "I'm like, 'What the hell are you doing? Where are you and why are you not here? And why are we not singing together again?'” The 60-year-old explained she feels closest to her mother when she's on stage and when she's with her two-year-old granddaughter Kaliyah.