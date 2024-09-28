Wyoming beats Reading, 31-0

Latest Stories
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Forward Gets Brutal Injury News
This former Boston Bruins forward is going to miss a good amount of time.
- Yahoo Sports
Brandon Aubrey's shocking missed FG delivers bad beat to all those Cowboys bettors
Before Brandon Aubrey's final kick Thursday, he'd been almost automatic.
- Kansas City Star
Despite rash opinions, here’s what’s really going on with KC Chiefs’ Travis Kelce
“People are saying that he’s old or whatever, has distractions and all this,” Andy Reid said. “The defenses don’t think that.”
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
Ex-Bruins Star Dominating With New Team
This former Boston Bruins forward had a strong first game with his new team.
- Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Rex Ryan explains why he wasn’t hired as defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys
Ex-NFL head coach Rex Ryan was on ESPN and said he would’ve become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator in the offseason if not for one issue.
- USA TODAY Sports
NFL bold predictions: Which players, teams will surprise most in Week 4?
As the NFL is set to wrap up its first month of action, several teams are facing significant tests. Who will stand out the most in Week 4?
- The Canadian Press
Giants' Malik Nabers, Cowboys' Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Two of the NFL's young stars were injured Thursday night when Giants receiver Malik Nabers sustained a concussion and Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons an ankle injury.
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: Week 4 sleepers headlined by the ever-underrated Geno Smith
Scott Pianowski identifies several sleepers for those fantasy football lineups in need of a sneaky play in Week 4.
- The Hockey News - Boston Bruins
New Big Jeremy Swayman Update Revealed
NHL insider Pierre LeBrun provided some updates regarding the Jeremy Swayman negotiations.
- United Press International
Shakir, Reed among 5 must-start Week 4 fantasy football wide receivers
Khalil Shakir and Jayden Reed are among UPI senior sports writer Alex Butler's five must-start wide receivers for Week 4 of the fantasy football campaign.
- Miami Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates quarterback situation and injuries
Dolphins’ McDaniel updates the team’s quarterback situation and injuries heading into Titans game.
- USA TODAY
Tori Spelling's longtime manager wants '60 Minutes' investigation after 'DWTS' elimination
Tori Spelling made a shocking exit from "Dancing with the Stars" on Tuesday, so her manager jokingly asked for an investigation into the show's votes.
- USA TODAY Sports
When will Christian McCaffrey return? Latest injury updates on 49ers RB
Christian McCaffrey's injury has kept him out of action for several weeks. Here are the latest McCaffrey updates:
- Yahoo Sports
Fantasy Football: 6 players who will make or break your Week 4 lineups
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts highlights several players who will make or break your lineups in Week 4.
- Yahoo Sports
NFL injury tracker Week 4: George Kittle ready to return, A.J. Brown and Justin Herbert questionable, DeVonta Smith out
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 4.
- CNN
New York Yankees fail to clinch AL East title but Aaron Judge makes history yet again
The New York Yankees failed to clinch the AL East for the 2nd night in a row on Wednesday, despite a historic 142nd RBI for Aaron Judge in a 9-7 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
- The Canadian Press
Ricciardo fired by Red Bull and will be immediately replaced by Lawson at sister-team RB
Daniel Ricciardo, one of the most popular and likeable drivers on the Formula 1 grid, was released by Red Bull Racing on Thursday and will be replaced immediately by Liam Lawson.
- The Hockey News - Montreal Canadiens
3 Takeaways From the Canadiens 2-1 Loss to Maple Leafs
The Montreal Canadiens dropped their first pre-season game, losing 2-1 to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Here are three takeaways from the defeat.
- USA TODAY Sports
Week 4 NFL fantasy running back rankings: Top RB streamers, starts
Kyren Williams leads all running backs with five touchdowns in the first three games. He's among the top fantasy picks at the position for this week.
- LA Times
Angel Reese: Accepting 'villain' role for good of women's basketball 'backfired on me'
WNBA star Angel Reese called out those in the media who were "a little late to the party" in covering the hate speech directed at players online.