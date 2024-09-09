X Factor finalists G4 announce death of former member Ben Thapa

X Factor finalists G4 have announced their former member and tenor Ben Thapa has died aged 42, saying: “Words cannot express how we all feel right now.”

The classical operatic group rose to fame on the first series of the hit ITV singing competition in 2004, where they finished in second.

Thapa was one of the original members of the vocal troupe but left in 2018 to pursue his own music career.

The group announced the news on Instagram, writing: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our brother and great friend, Ben Thapa.

“Words cannot express how we all feel right now…

“We understand that this will be heartbreaking news for so many others too and we send you our love and support as we all remember the amazing man and memories that he has left behind.

“Ben has been such a major part of the international singing community and he was a critical part of our journey as a group.

“Thank you for your love at this difficult time. RIP Ben xxxx.”

G4 members Matt Stiff, Michael Christie, Ben Thapa and Jon Ansell (Fiona Hanson/PA)

Thapa competed on The X Factor alongside current members Jonathan Ansell and Michael Christie as well as Matthew Stiff, who has also left the group.

During their time on the show, the group impressed the judges with renditions of classics like Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody, Frank Sinatra’s My Way and Nessun Dorma.

They released their self-titled debut album the following year, which contained mostly covers of popular songs, including a number that they sang on The X Factor.

Thapa’s operatic credits included Tito in La Clemenza di Tito for Teatru Manoel, The President in Mittwoch aus Licht for the Birmingham Opera and Siegfried for The Quest For The Ring at the Royal Festival Hall in association with Opera North.

In 2020, he made his main stage debut at the English National Opera as part of their Carmen education project.

He also created the roles of Dr Anton and Salieri as part of the production The Paradis Files for Graeae Theatre Company, which toured the UK in 2022 and performed the role of Conan in the new opera Morrigan, performed at the Cork Opera House.