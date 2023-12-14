X-Ray facilities at Kateri Memorial shuttered until January

The X-ray facilities at Kateri Memorial Hospital Centre will be unavailable to locals indefinitely – and that will likely stretch into 2024, an official at the hospital said Tuesday.

“We are anticipating a short closure,” said KMHC interim communications officer Melissa Arquette. “Our goal is to re-open in January.”

The reason for the closure, Arquette said, is there is simply no one to run the machine.

“Due to challenges with staffing, it is closed until further notice,” the hospital said in a statement last week.

Arquette said finding someone to run the X-ray services will be top-of-mind for the hospital’s administration.

“KMHC continues to prioritize recruitment for the service,” she said.

Clients who require X-rays will be referred to neighbouring services, the hospital said, such as Anna-Laberge Hospital in Chateauguay.

Marc Lalonde, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase