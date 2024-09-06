X refuses to take down post falsely accusing Rev Richard Coles of being a paedophile

Reverend Richard Coles says X has refused to take down a fake news article falsely accusing him of being a paedophile.

The former Communards pop star and broadcaster reported the post to the social media network, formerly and better known as Twitter, but was told it did not violate the rules.

It was presented as a legitimate story from an account with a linked Substack site, and which appears to have removed the story.

He told his followers: ‘Someone published a fake story accusing me of being a paedophile today on @X I reported it. @Jaccusepaper got right back to me with the promise of immediate action. This is @X’s reply.”

Someone published a fake story accusing me of being a paedophile today on @X



I reported it.@Jaccusepaper got right back to me with the promise of immediate action.



This is @X’s reply. pic.twitter.com/66VOFSICrt — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) September 4, 2024

X’s reply said it had reviewed the fake story but determined there were no violations of the X rules.#

Coles told the Independent: “I was sent the faked J’accuse post linking to an non-existent article claiming I was hiding in plain sight following an interaction with someone on X calling themselves Anti Manchester Action in response to a picture I had posted of the lads who are staying with us in my friend’s rental on Tiree (their son and his friends) by calling me a “pedo” and bracketing me with Huw Edwards and Jimmy Savile.

“I replied asking him to take it down or there would be legal consequences and reported both to X. X sent automated replies saying it did not break their rules.So my question is —if someone maliciously and falsely accusing someone of being a paedophile on X does not break the rules, what does?”

The former Strictly Come Dancing star was showered with support from X users.

Sports writer Matt Thomas wrote: “Sadly I’ve been a victim of a similar thing before, but where someone created fake profiles of me and posted horrific content that was homophobic, racist etc.

“X took no action, the police said they couldn’t act even though it was a crime and even though I could prove who was behind it, because X refused to send evidence needed.”

BBC presenter and historian Simon Schama simply replied: “Unspeakable.”

X, J’Accuse and Mr Coles have been approached for a comment.

Critics say Elon Musk, who bought the platform in April 2022, has allowed disinformation to spread on Twitter since his takeover of the platform in 2022. During his tenure, he has let go of around 6,000 staff, or 80 per cent of the workforce, including the entire moderation team.

He has allowed the return of previously banned users including Donald Trump, Alex Jones, Andrew Tate, and Tommy Robinson.

Rev Coles retired from clerical duties in 2022, and has appeared on BBC comedy programmes such as QI, Have I Got News For You and Would I Lie To You?.