X returns to Brazil after Supreme Court ends disinformation ban

Elon Musk's X will recuperate its 22 million users in Brazil as the country's Supreme Court lifted its month-long ban on the controversial social media platform on Tuesday. In addition to the company's $5.2 million settlement, Judge Alexandre de Moraes asserted that it had complied with Moraes' conditions to end its suspension.

Brazil's Supreme Court said Tuesday it was lifting a ban on Elon Musk's social network X, which was blocked in its biggest Latin American market for over a month amid a row over disinformation.

"I authorize the immediate return of the activities" of the social platform, Judge Alexandre de Moraes said in his ruling, after X settled millions of dollars in fines for failing to comply with a series of court orders.

He gave Brazil's communications regulator 24 hours to make the platform previously known as Twitter accessible again to its millions of Brazilian users.

Musk had yet to react to the decision.

Moraes has for months been embroiled in a standoff with the world's richest man, a self-declared "free speech absolutist," over a flood of online disinformation related to Brazil's 2022 election campaign.

On August 31, the tensions came to a head when Moraes dramatically blocked X for failing to deactivate the accounts of dozens of supporters of former far-right president Jair Bolsonaro and to name a new legal representative in Brazil.

The row, which pitted freedom of expression against corporate responsibility, was closely watched worldwide.

(AFP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Musk’s X to face $900,000 daily fine in Brazil as top court orders it to respect ban

Brazil's Supreme Court panel unanimously upholds decision to suspend X

Brazil blocks social media platform X after Supreme Court ruling on disinformation