Met Office Weather Feb 5
Met Office Weather Feb 5
DARTMOUTH, N.S. — Nova Scotians already buried under as much as 80 centimetres of snow hunkered down and braced for even more on Sunday as a powerful storm hovering over the province was poised to linger well into a third day. The heavy, continuous snowfall prompted the Cape Breton Municipality to declare a local state of emergency. Mayor Amanda McDougall shared the development in a video posted to her Facebook page, saying the step was necessary in light of the ongoing storm. "The reason that c
This Canadian winter has been warmer than usual, thanks to El Nino. But meteorologists are predicting that a La Nina event will be following soon, which could bring on more extreme weather than just the cold. Naomi Barghiel reports.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The second of back-to-back atmospheric rivers battered California on Sunday, flooding roadways and knocking out power to nearly 850,000 people and prompting a rare warning for hurricane-force winds as the state braced for what could be days of heavy rains. The storm inundated streets and brought down trees and electrical lines across the San Francisco Bay Area, where winds topped 60 mph (96 kph) in some areas. Gusts exceeding 80 mph (128 kph) were recorded in the mountains. Ju
The storm barrelling into Atlantic Canada is hitting almost exactly 20 years after 'White Juan' hit the same region, bringing similar impacts. Jaclyn Whittal breaks down the comparison.
Blizzards and emergency declarations were in store for the people of northeast Nova Scotia as a multi-day winter storm blasts Atlantic Canada. This is what the weekend brought.
Snowfall totals continue to rack up in parts of Atlantic Canada as a marathon event holds on through the end of the weekend, leading to numerous delays, cancellations and closures
A massive winter storm is already underway for many across the Maritimes, with whiteout conditions as winds gust over 70km/hr for some. Sydney could see a whopping 100cm of snow by the end of this event. Meteorologist Laura Power has the story.
"I’ll always be grateful for her bond with me," the bird's keeper, Chris Crowe, said in a statement
An unscientific bias against “feral” or “invasive” animals threatens to undercut one of the great stabilizing trends making ecosystems healthier, a new paper argues. Introduced species such as feral pigs, horses, donkeys and camels represent a powerful force of “rewilding” — the reintroduction of wild animals into ecosystems where humans had eradicated them — according to a study…
VIÑA DEL MAR, Chile (AP) — Intense forest fires burning around a densely populated area of central Chile have caused at least 46 deaths, Chile's president said Saturday evening, and officials said at least 1,100 homes had been destroyed. In a nationally televised address, President Gabriel Boric warned that the death toll could worsen as four large fires burn in the region of Valparaiso, where firefighters have struggled to reach the most threatened neighborhoods. Boric urged Chileans to coopera
The City of Toronto hopes the results of a near year-long pilot project will give it a new tool to keep the city's pigeon population under control.Last spring, the city installed bird feeders with birth control feed called OvoControl in targeted areas across Toronto in an effort to bring the pest's population down.Four locations and hundreds of dollars later and the project is nearing its one-year mark — something Esther Attard, the city's chief veterinarian and director of its animal services d
Another “Pineapple Express” storm is on its way to California, bringing with it the threat of dangerous flooding and mudslides
California is bracing for a stronger and longer-lasting atmospheric river event this weekend, which is expected to bring mudslides, damaging winds, and heavy mountain snow and has already triggered flood watches for nearly 40 million people.
The NWS Los Angeles office said flooding would spread into urban areas and evacuations were announced in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.
Atlantic Canada is in the grips of an extraordinary winter storm event as blizzard conditions deliver historic snowfall totals to the region. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network provides an in-depth analysis of this snowstorm, offering insights into its timing and the impact it's having on Atlantic Canada.
Halifax could see upwards of 50 cm of snow by the end of this winter storm event. Winds will be gusting over 70 km/h for some, leading to blowing snow and hazardous travel conditions. Meteorologist Laura Power has your local forecast.
Isolated strong storms expected Sunday across South Florida
Here's a look at storm impacts so far on Sunday afternoon.
HALIFAX — Motorists in Nova Scotia were being urged to stay home Saturday as heavy, windswept snow from a storm expected to last through the weekend blanketed roads while limiting visibility for drivers. Environment Canada issued weather alerts predicting anywhere from 30 to 80 centimetres of snow across the province due to a low pressure system that had stalled southeast of the Atlantic coast. “That’s part of the problem, is that it’s not going anywhere over the next 48 hours at least,” said ag
Flood-battered Californians prepared for the next round of storms after the first of back-to-back atmospheric rivers drenched the state. (Feb. 3) (AP Video by Eugene Garcia)