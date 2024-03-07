Xavien Howard provides more clarity on a potential return to Dolphins

While Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said he “left the door open” for cornerback Xavien Howard to return to the team once his release is finalized, Howard gave a more definitive answer on that possibility.

Howard told The Joe Rose Show on Thursday “the door is closed” on returning to the team with whom he spent the first eight seasons of his career.

“That door is closed. I’m sorry,” said Howard, who added he did not hear Grier’s comments about a possible return.

Howard said he expected to be released and that he and his agent, David Canter, spoke about the possibility of being cut this offseason when they signed his reworked five-year deal during the 2022 offseason.

Howard, 30, said he intends to continue his playing career and is not considering retirement.

“I can still play some good ball. No way,” he said.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) reacts after blocking a pass to New York Giants tight end Darren Waller (12) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, October 8, 2023. Al Diaz/adiaz@miamiherald.com

Howard said he is open to playing for his hometown Houston Texans, where he would rejoin left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who was in the same Dolphins 2016 draft class. Howard also said he wants to join a team that can make a run in the playoffs.

Reflecting on the 2023 season, Howard said playing in former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s scheme was “totally different,” as he was asked to play more zone coverage than man coverage. But he believed that he showed the NFL that he could play in any type of scheme. There was frustration from some Dolphins players with Fangio’s schematic and personnel decisions.

“I was thinking team first,” Howard said. “It was a good defense. A lot of guys on the defense, the front was definitely eating. The linebackers were making plays. I was cool with that because we were winning. It is what it is. Hopefully, I go to a team that use[s] me right.”

The Dolphins informed Howard late last month that they are releasing him at the start of the new league year, a move that will save Miami $18.5 million in cap space as a post-June 1 cut. Miami did not ask Howard to rework his contract to stay with the team.

“We had a long discussion and he understood it was a business decision,” Grier said at the NFL Scouting Combine last week. “And at the end of the day, I just felt it was right for him to have this opportunity for his agent to go see what’s out there for him. But didn’t close the door and said we’re going to stay in communication as the process goes and see what happens and left the door open for him possibly coming back here, too.”

Grier said the team has confidence in 2023 second-round pick Cam Smith, who played sparingly as a rookie but will compete with Kader Kohou for playing time in 2024. Jalen Ramsey is set to return for his second season in Miami, but Grier said the team will bring in cornerbacks, as Eli Apple, Nik Needham and Justin Bethel are unrestricted free agents.