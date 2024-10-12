Xbox Cloud Gaming Will Let Users Stream Their Own Games

Xbox users will soon be able to stream games that aren’t a part of the Xbox Game Pass library, The Verge reported, citing sources familiar with the plans.

The feature is reportedly being referred to as “Project Lapland” and encompasses an update to the servers on which Xbox Cloud Gaming runs. For Microsoft, this likely entails assuring that their servers can handle a wide range of games, ranging in graphics and speed.

The feature was first reported around seven months ago. According to The Verge, Microsoft will begin testing the servers with Xbox Insiders next month before rolling it out to the masses.

Xbox is also planning to allow users to play and purchase games from the Xbox app on their Android devices. That change follows a recent ruling that prevents Google from requiring users to pay through Google Play Billing for their app store.