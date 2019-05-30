All the Xbox One Video Games You Need to Check Out This Year

While Microsoft is often ridiculed for not having as many exclusive games as the other big companies in the console wars, massive Xbox titles such as Halo and Gears of War keep it afloat. And lately, Microsoft has been in a sharing mood, teaming up with Nintendo and Sony to help the video game community as a whole expand through its technical understanding and friendly user interface. But that's not to say it has completely put the games aside to do so. This generation, we saw an increased indie presence on Xbox with Cuphead (now on Switch too) and Ori and the Blind Forest, which gave us hope.

While Microsoft may not have the numbers, there are more quality exclusives on the way-including another indie Ori title. These paired with a handful of wide releases will tide Xbox fans over while they wait for the next Gears or Halo, which might or might not drop this year. Here are eight upcoming video games you'll be able to play on Xbox One in 2019.