Xcel Energy reassures customers will have power amid heat wave
According to an Xcel Energy official, no proactive outages are in the plans ahead of triple-digit temperatures. The company is "confident" in its ability to continue providing power.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 rumbled an area of Vancouver Island on Thursday morning.
City officials said on Thursday that monitoring devices along the Bearspaw south feeder main have detected another new wire snap in the pipe since easing restrictions, which makes it three wires in total that have snapped. However, Francois Bouchart, director of capital priorities and investment with the City of Calgary's infrastructure services department, says this doesn't mean the water main will have another catastrophic failure like it did over a month ago."Earlier this week, we detected tw
(Bloomberg) -- A ring of wildfires has erupted around Canada’s unofficial oil-sands capital of Fort McMurray, adding new threats to crude production from the world’s third-largest petroleum reserves. Most Read from BloombergBiden’s Putin-Zelenskiy Gaffe Deals Fresh Blow to CampaignTesla Delays Robotaxi Event in Blow to Musk’s Autonomy DriveStock Rotation Hits Megacaps on Bets Fed Will Cut: Markets WrapSaudis Warned G-7 Over Russia Seizures With Debt Sale ThreatSaudi Prince’s Trillion-Dollar Make
Qafzeh needed surgery, but the zoo said it was important to reintroduce him to the group to maintain social bonds.
A sizzling heat wave has sent temperatures in parts of central and southern Europe soaring toward 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in some places. From Italy to Romania, authorities warned people to be cautious, drive carefully if going on holiday, drink plenty of water and avoid going out during the hottest hours of the day. (AP video shot by: Paulo Lucariello, Paolo Santalucia and Ivana Bzganovic)
At least three earthquakes rattled the ocean floor off Vancouver Island on Thursday
When Tim Burrows bought his first electric vehicle in 2013, he and his wife took a trip down east and around the Cabot Trail on Cape Breton Island. It was pretty novel for the time. Less than 3,000 of the 1.78 million vehicles purchased that year were electric while the fear of being stranded nowhere near a charger was so stress inducing that even the most committed environmentalists thought twice about taking the leap. Chargers were few and far between. The range on a fully charged battery was
Severe thunderstorm chances will build across the Prairies again on Friday and into the weekend, as a hot and muggy air mass continues to push humidex values well into the 30s and even 40s for some.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Attorneys for Republican officials pressed Montana's Supreme Court on Wednesday to overturn a landmark climate ruling that said the state was violating residents' constitutional right to a clean environment by allowing oil, gas and coal projects without regard for global warming.
VANCOUVER — British Columbia's emergency management minister says the province is proactively working to secure extra firefighters to deal with what she called the "potential for a drastically accelerated wildfire situation."
A number of whales initially survived but the decision was taken to euthanise them after rescue efforts failed.
National Hurricane Center monitoring new disturbance off Florida's coast
Most species of the rarely seen anglerfish live up to a mile beneath the ocean, where the females lure prey with a head-dangling hook appendage and permanently fuse with male suitors. It doesn't get much stranger than that.
Hot temperatures and a muggy air mass in Alberta will fuel a risk for thunderstorms on Wednesday, potentially severe in some locales.
Scientists and engineers say the Toyota Mirai as the Paris Olympics official car ‘will damage the reputation’ of the green Games
Here’s where the hottest ocean temperatures in Florida were this week and what water temperature is considered unsafe for swimmers.
Before the City of Calgary begins enforcing rules about excessive vehicle noise next year, it first wants to determine the hot spots for the problem.So it's started putting out 40 acoustic monitoring devices. The small boxes are about the size of an adult's hand and each contains a microphone.The city says the devices aren't recording anything. But they are measuring noise levels and regularly transmitting the information to a central database.A senior information technology engineer with the Ci
MONTREAL — A whale rescue team has successfully disentangled a young right whale that was wrapped in fishing gear in the St. Lawrence estuary near Rimouski, Que.
With a heat wave in much of Western Canada stretching into its third day, Calgarians, people and animals alike, are finding ways to cool off. Nearly all of Alberta remains under a heat warning issued by Environment Canada. The weather agency predicts the hottest temperatures are expected on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching 35 C. Overnight, temperatures are expected to stay through the high teens and early 20s. On Tuesday, CBC News spoke to several families who chose to pause their Calgary S
Remnant moisture from Beryl continues to move eastward and will hit the East Coast with heavier rain on Thursday, raising the threat for flooding in some locales.