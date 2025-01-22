Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin reaffirm ties as Donald Trump returns to the White House

Chinese President Xi Jinping reaffirmed ties with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, as the two face a more geopolitically assertive US government led by Donald Trump, who criticised the Kremlin's war against Ukraine on the first day of his second term as president.

On Monday, Trump's return to the Oval Office was marked by a blitz of executive orders, largely focused on domestic issues but including several affecting the global community, particularly withdrawing the US from both the Paris climate agreement and the World Health Organization.

However, Trump appeared to hold off on swift tariff actions against countries including China, while also seeking a 75-day stay on a sell-or-ban order for TikTok, owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.

Speaking with Putin via video link, Xi highlighted the stability and resilience of China-Russia ties as he pledged to elevate the relationship to new heights this year, according to a readout from state broadcaster CCTV.

A transcript from the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying: "We jointly advocate building a more just multipolar world order, and we are working in the interests of ensuring indivisible security in the Eurasian space and in the world as a whole."

Ahead of the inauguration, Putin congratulated Trump on taking office and said that Moscow was open to dialogue with the new US administration on nuclear arms and the Ukraine war.

Trump has repeatedly vowed he would broker a swift end to the war - and has long refrained from direct criticism of Putin - but did not mention it during his speech.

However, later on Monday, as Trump was signing executive orders in the White House, he told reporters that Putin was "destroying Russia by not making a deal".

Trump's newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Tuesday that both sides must "give something" to end the war, which will soon enter its fourth year.

"There's been horrifying consequences for Ukraine," Rubio told NBC News, adding that the country had been "victimised" by Russia. "In the end, the reality is what we're facing now is a stalemate, a protracted conflict, in which massive damage is being done to Ukraine."

"The president said when he was campaigning, he wants the dying to stop. He wants the destruction to stop. I think that's in everyone's interest," Rubio said.

China made a significant diplomatic gesture in sending Vice-President Han Zheng to Trump's swearing-in on Monday.

It was the first time so senior a Chinese official attended the ceremony, where Beijing is usually represented by its ambassador to Washington, and considered an indication of China's willingness to engage more with the new administration.

Trump barely mentioned China in his inaugural speech, except for a pledge to "take back" the Panama Canal, where Chinese companies are involved in operations.

Instead, Trump focused on domestic issues, rolling out significant border security measures and vowing to defeat inflation.

During his campaign, Trump had threatened to raise tariffs by 60 per cent or more on Chinese imports. He held off any action on Monday, though he said that 25 per cent tariffs could be levied against Mexico and Canada as soon as February 1.

But Trump also laid the groundwork for possible measures against countries including China, issuing a memorandum that instructs federal agencies to evaluate unfair trade practices and currency manipulation.

The memo seeks an evaluation of China's performance under the "phase one" trade deal Trump signed with Beijing in 2020, which concluded a nearly two-year-long trade war.

The office of the US trade representative is tasked with determining China's compliance with the trade agreement and will recommend any necessary actions, which, according to the memo, could include "the imposition of tariffs or other measures as needed".

Last week, the US Supreme Court upheld a divest-or-ban law requiring ByteDance to sell TikTok to an American buyer or see the short video app banned in the US.

Trump - who originally raised the sell-or-ban idea in 2020, but reversed himself to support TikTok last year - issued an executive order that postponed the law's enforcement by 75 days, to allow time to explore alternatives that address the app's data privacy issues without resorting to a complete ban.

However, Trump still threatened to impose significant tariffs on Chinese imports if Beijing failed to approve a deal.

"If we wanted to make a deal with TikTok, and it was a good deal, and China wouldn't approve it, then I think ultimately they'd approve it because we'd put tariffs on China," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump brandishes an executive order he signed on Monday during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa/TNS alt=US President Donald Trump brandishes an executive order he signed on Monday during an indoor Presidential Inauguration parade event at the Capital One Arena in Washington. Photo: ZUMA Press Wire/dpa/TNS>

Once Trump was sworn in shortly after noon on Monday, much of the rest of the day involved his signing more than a score of executive orders, most concerning domestic issues.

One was a blanket pardon to more than 1,500 supporters who were criminally charged after storming the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, attacking police and hoping to stop certification of Joe Biden's defeat of Trump in the 2020 election.

But in a significant move on immigration, Trump declared a "national emergency" at the US-Mexican border, a status which would release funding and resources from the Defence Department to support his campaign promise of mass deportations of migrants.

That move has stoked fears among undocumented immigrants from China who came to the US in a time when China's economy has slowed and youth unemployment rates have risen.

Another controversial executive order Trump signed on Monday affecting immigration seeks to deny birthright citizenship to children born in the US to undocumented immigrants or in the country on temporary visas. Trump's order directed federal agencies to stop issuing passports, citizenship certificates and other documents for those children.

It is unclear whether that order will stand, since birthright citizenship is guaranteed in the US Constitution, with several advocacy groups filing a federal lawsuit late on Monday challenging it.

If Trump was relatively mild toward Beijing during his inauguration speech, Washington still sent a message on Monday, with the US Senate unanimously confirming Rubio, one of its most strident China hawks, as secretary of state.

Rubio has been vocal about human rights issues and other policies by Beijing, which has sanctioned him twice. Asked about Rubio's appointment, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday that China would firmly safeguard its national interests.

"In the meantime, we believe that it is necessary for high-level officials of both countries to maintain contact in an appropriate manner," Guo said.

Marco Rubio is sworn in as US secretary of state by US Vice-President J.D. Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters alt=Marco Rubio is sworn in as US secretary of state by US Vice-President J.D. Vance at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters>

For a second time, Trump pulled the US out of the 2015 Paris Agreement, the international accord to address the growing impact of climate change - this time directly blaming China.

" The United States will not sabotage our own industries while China pollutes with impunity," Trump said on Monday.

Trump is expected to declare an "energy emergency" to boost fossil fuels, dealing blows to the international effort to keep global temperatures from rising.

The US ratified the agreement in 2016 under the Barack Obama administration, but less than a year later, Trump withdrew from the pact in the early weeks of his first term. Under his successor, Joe Biden, the US rejoined the agreement in 2021.

China called Trump's order concerning, noting that climate change was a challenge faced by all humankind.

"No country can stand aloof from it, nor can any country do it alone," Guo of the foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"China will work with all parties to actively address climate change, and jointly promote global green and low carbon global transition."

Trump also announced the US would withdraw from the World Health Organization; Washington is the global healthcare agency's top donor.

As with the Paris Agreement, it was the second time Trump announced the action. In 2020, Trump ordered the US withdrawal from WHO, accusing the organisation of failing to handle the coronavirus pandemic and of being a puppet of China. However, Biden used his first day in office in 2021 to halt that measure.

"China will as always support WHO in fulfilling its duty, deepen international cooperation in public health, advance governance, and promote the building of the global community of health for all," Guo said.

Separately, ahead of Trump's inauguration Xi pledged more "proactive and effective macroeconomic policies" on Monday, reiterating his call for self-reliance in the science and technology sectors.

And Premier Li Qiang acknowledged China faced "difficulties and challenges", particularly with growing global uncertainty and instability.

But, he added, "China has comprehensive strengths in such areas as institutions, the market, industry and talent".

"Its overall trend of long-term economic improvement remains unchanged and will not change," Li said.

