Xi says China will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country will not seek dominance over Southeast Asia or bully its smaller neighbors, amid ongoing friction over the South China Sea.

Xi made the remarks Monday during a virtual conference with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, marking the 30th anniversary of relations between the sides.

“China resolutely opposes hegemonism and power politics, wishes to maintain friendly relations with its neighbors and jointly nurture lasting peace in the region and absolutely will not seek hegemony or even less, bully the small," Xi said, according to the official Xinhua News Agency.

China has repeatedly sought to overcome concerns about its rising power and influence, particularly its claim to virtually the entire South China Sea that overlaps with the claims of ASEAN members Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei and the Philippines.

Xi’s remarks came days after Chinese coast guard ships blocked and sprayed a powerful stream of water at two Philippine boats carrying supplies to troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal.

China has sought to strengthen its presence in the waterway, home to crucial shipping routes, fish stocks and undersea oil and gas deposits, by building airstrips and other features on islands created by piling sand and concrete atop coral reefs.

China's powerful navy, coast guard and maritime militia have also sought to block moves by regional countries to exploit resources within their exclusive economic zones, and it strongly objects to operations by the U.S. and other foreign militaries in the area. China and ASEAN have for years been negotiating a code of conduct for handling matters in the South China Sea but those talks have made little progress of late.

China remains a crucial market for Southeast Asian countries as well as a source of investment, and ASEAN has sought to avoid conflict with Beijing. China also has strong ties with ASEAN members Cambodia and Laos and has refrained from criticizing Myanmar, where military ruler Gen. Min Aung Hlaing has cracked down relentlessly on the opposition since ousting the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.

Min Aung Hlaing was barred from representing his country at the last ASEAN summit, and it wasn't immediately clear who attended Monday on behalf of Myanmar. The censure came after an ASEAN envoy was prevented from meeting Suu Kyi and other political detainees as part of a proposed dialogue on easing the crisis, in which security forces are estimated to have killed almost 1,200 civilians. The government has claimed a lower death toll.

In other comments, Xi said peace was the “greatest common interest" of all sides and China would exert its utmost to avoid conflict.

“We must be the constructors and protectors of regional peace, insist on dialogue instead of confrontation, partnership and nonalignment, and join hands in dealing with various negative factors that threaten to undermine peace," Xi said.

“We must practice true multilateralism and insist on handling international and regional matters through negotiation," Xi said.

The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cancelo's pass, Rodri's screamer headlines City's latest win

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Joao Cancelo’s latest brilliant assist and a long-range thunderbolt from Rodri led Manchester City to a 3-0 win over Everton in the Premier League, lifting the defending champions back to within three points of leader Chelsea on Sunday. Raheem Sterling was the recipient of an outside-of-the-foot pass by Cancelo that pierced Everton’s defense, with the England winger providing a sidefooted finish into the corner in the 44th minute. Cancelo is proving to be City’s bigges

  • Here's the biggest news you missed this weekend

    The weather is looking better for travel this week, and COVID-19 vaccine boosters are available to all U.S. adults. It's the weekend's biggest news.

  • China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row

    Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its country, a move which has angered China.

  • Peng Shuai: China tennis star claims to be safe in call with Olympic official

    Peng Shuai disappeared from the public eye after making sex assault allegations against a Chinese minister.

  • U.S. admiral warns of China threat and urges allies to work and train more closely

    The United States and its allies should move more urgently in the face of rapidly evolving Chinese military tactics, the new U.S. commander of the Indo-Pacific region warned on Saturday. Admiral John Aquilino spoke at the Halifax International Security Forum and urged allies to take part in more joint military exercises, which have been growing in size and complexity in the region over the last couple of years. The exercises aim to allow like-minded nations to assemble quickly and work together

  • Attorney for Proud Boys leader at 6 January Capitol riot says actions ‘not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did’

    Zachary Rehl travelled to DC to ‘defend vulnerable demonstrators against violent attacks from ANTIFA, not unlike what Kyle Rittenhouse did’, his attorney claims

  • Philippines redeploys boats to shoal after Chinese blockade

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military defiantly redeployed two supply boats on Monday to provide food to Filipino marines guarding a disputed shoal in the South China Sea after the Chinese coast guard used water cannons to forcibly turn the boats away in an assault last week that drew angry condemnation and warnings from Manila. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the two civilian wooden-hulled boats carrying navy personnel left western Palawan province and should reach the mari

  • Online exhibit shows how Alberta's history is Black history

    A new online exhibit aims to demonstrate how learning Black history is essential to understanding the formation of Alberta. The new exhibit by Edmonton City as Museum Project that explores the formation of Alberta's Black communities from the late 1800s to the early 1970s. "What I want people to take away is the activism, the ways in which Black people are not just objects to be looked at or pitied," said Jennifer Kelly, professor emeritus from the University of Alberta and lead researcher behin

  • Maritime provinces brace for severe rain, wind storm

    The Maritime provinces are in for a wet and windy start to the week. According to Environment Canada, special weather statements are in effect for all areas of Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick. An intensifying low pressure system will slowly move into the Maritimes on Monday. This system will then stall, giving an extended period of rain and very strong winds in all three provinces between Monday and Tuesday. The storm will continue into Wednesday for P.E.I. and Nova Scotia. I

  • Forge FC downs York United 3-1, will play for third straight CPL championship

    HAMILTON — Forge FC will play Pacific FC for a Canadian Premier League title after defeating local rivals York United FC 3-1 in Sunday's semifinal. The Hammers returned to winning ways following a 1-0 home loss to Calgary's Cavalry on Tuesday. Hamilton's Forge is a win away from a third straight CPL title after dispatching York at Tim Hortons Field. Pacific FC downed host Calvary 2-1 in Saturday's semifinal to advance. The "905 Derby" got off to a slippery start on a rainy afternoon in Hamilton

  • Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

    Ottawa reported 28 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday and no new deaths. Many of its key numbers remain stable. Today's Ottawa update Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 28 more COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths. The city has 356 known active cases. The wastewater monitoring team for the capital says it's not worried by what it sees as a small recent increase in cases. Health Canada has approved Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine for children aged five to 11. It said clinical trials showed the vacci

  • Christmas tree shortage has farmer's anticipating a rush on their crops

    An anticipated Christmas tree shortage has some local farmers preparing for a potential rush on their crops this year. Christine Thomas, co-owner of Thomas Tree Farm in North Gower, in Ottawa's rural southwest, said she and her husband are opening a week later than usual because they're expecting a surge of customers and don't want to sell out too early. "We're concerned we're going to be overwhelmed the first weekend because everybody's going to come out to get their Christmas tree early," she

  • Frigid Arctic air will soon sink southward across Canada

    Canada's reservoir of cold air in the Arctic took its time to really cool down, especially after a well-above average few weeks.

  • Hitmakers BTS stamp their authority on American Music Awards

    NEW YORK (AP) — South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united by love for music, met the love and support from all the armies all over the world,” said BTS' RM after the group won their artist of the year for the fir

  • Alberta Premier Jason Kenney delivers keynote address at UCP annual general meeting

    Alberta Premier Jason Kenney acknowledged tensions within his United Conservative party at the UCP annual general meeting in Calgary. During a keynote speech, he defended actions to protect the province's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic, despite the fact that some of those actions caused riffs within party ranks.

  • Unvaccinated TTC workers placed on unpaid leave

    The deadline has come and gone for TTC workers to be fully vaccinated or to be placed on unpaid leave. It's a move that's been met with relentless pushback from the union representing thousands of workers. Brittany Rosen reports.

  • Xavi starts as Barcelona coach by beating Espanyol

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández needed a penalty to start his return to Camp Nou as Barcelona coach in winning fashion. Barcelona’s 1-0 win against Espanyol on Saturday began the way Xavi wanted, with his team dominating the ball like the Spain great had when he joined Lionel Messi and Andrés Iniesta to forge one of soccer’s greatest sides as its midfield maestro. But the same problems that had led to the demise of his predecessor soon emerged. Barcelona's attack failed to turn its huge a

  • Clare votes in new municipal councillor in byelection

    The Municipality of the District of Clare has a new councillor. A special election Saturday saw Nadine Comeau elected to fill the vacant seat for District 7, according to unofficial results from the municipality. She will be the only woman on the eight-person council. Comeau received 265 votes, nearly half the total 572 cast in the election. The participation rate for District 7 voters was 61 per cent. She defeated three other candidates: Leon Dugas, Kevin Comeau and Réanne Titus. The results wi

  • Thousands of Iranian farmers protest against severe water shortages

    Thousands of protesters in Isfahan in central Iran have voiced their anger after the city’s lifeblood river dried up due to drought and diversion.View on euronews

  • Early-morning stabbing in downtown Montreal leaves three men injured

    MONTREAL — Police say three men were seriously injured in a stabbing that occurred early this morning after bars closed in downtown Montreal. City police allege it happened at approximately 2:15 a.m. following a fight that got out of hand. A 29-year-old man is currently in hospital in critical condition. Police say the other men, aged 25 and 27, are in stable condition. They say they're actively investigating the incident and trying to determine the circumstances behind it. No arrests have been