XL Bully ban will cost police £25 million in vet and kennel fees this year with no clear reduction in attacks

Amy-Clare Martin
·4 min read
The XL Bully ban is predicted to cost police £25 million in vet and kennel fees this year, police warn (PA Wire)
The XL Bully ban is predicted to cost police £25 million in vet and kennel fees this year, police warn (PA Wire)

The XL Bully ban is predicted to cost police £25 million in vet and kennel fees this year, as chiefs admit it could take several years to see a reduction in dog attacks.

The National Police Chiefs’ Council have revealed the “huge burden” the ban is having on forces in Britain, after the controversial breed was outlawed last year following a string of fatal attacks.

Speaking ahead of the first anniversary of the ban coming into the force on 1 February, chief constable Mark Hobrough, the NPCC’s lead for dangerous dogs, said forces are facing spiralling kennel costs after 4,586 suspected unregistered banned dogs were seized by police between February and September alone.

Keeping these dogs in kennels costs police an average of £1,000 per month, per dog, until cases reaches court. Amid record court backlogs, they expect costs to soar to £25 million by the end of the financial year – an increase of 500 per cent on £4 million in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s anticipated that across the 43 forces, the cost for veterinary and kennelling will come to £25 million,” he said.

“That’s just for veterinary and kennelling. It doesn’t account for half a million pounds worth of overtime that’s been spent between February and September last year. It doesn’t account for forces having to buy specialist vehicles, specialist equipment, uplift their dog legislation officers.”

Esther Martin was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs last February (Essex Police/PA) (PA Media)
Esther Martin was mauled to death by two XL bully dogs last February (Essex Police/PA) (PA Media)

He called for legislative changes to help them cope with soaring demand, including options for out of court disposals in some cases and the ability to recoup costs from owners in court.

They also called for a renewed focus on education around responsible dog ownership, so people choose a breed which suits their lifestyle, environment and experience.

“We will always protect our communities by ensuring these dangerous dogs are dealt with but we urgently need the government to support us in coping with the huge demand the ban has placed on our ever-stretched resources,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the change to the Dangerous Dogs Act 1991, which was strongly opposed by animal welfare groups including RSPCA and Dogs Trust, it became illegal to own an XL bully without a certificate of exemption.

Officials had predicted around 10,000 XL Bully owners would come forward to register their dogs, agreeing to comply with rules including neutering their pet and muzzling them in public, however more than 55,000 were registered.

A further 848 dogs were surrendered by their owners and euthanised after the ban came into force – with no assessment of their dangerousness – costing £340,000 in vet fees, according to the NPCC.

CC Harborough admitted they have not yet seen evidence of a reduction in dog attacks, although official figures are not yet available.

It comes after figures obtained by The Independent last year revealed incidents of out-of-control dogs injuring people or guide dogs had risen by nine per cent in the first five months since the ban.

XL Bully owners protested against the ban in London last October (AFP/Getty)
XL Bully owners protested against the ban in London last October (AFP/Getty)

Patrick O’Hara, the NPCC’s tactical lead for dangerous dogs, agreed no forces have yet reported a reduction in incidents and many are putting in additional staff to cope with demand from policing dangerous dogs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the ban came into force, an additional 100 Dog Liason Officers have been added to forces in England and Wales, with a further 40 to be trained this coming year.

The officers expect numbers of XL Bullies to decrease gradually over time, but warned it will not be an “overnight fix” and will be a “generational change” spanning the lifetime of a dog.

They could also not rule out the risk of unscrupulous breeders circumventing the ban by breeding puppies that do not meet the current legal definition of the height and weight of an XL Bully.

“That’s not going to be an overnight fix,” Mr O’Hara said. “We are probably not going to see a change year on year. We are probably looking at generational change in terms of the life of a dog.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The ban on XL bullies is an important measure to protect public safety, and we expect all XL Bully owners to comply with the strict conditions.

“We continue to work with the police, local authorities and animal welfare groups to prevent dog attacks by encouraging responsible dog ownership across all breeds of dog, addressing dog control issues before they escalate and using the full force of the law where needed.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Am I Allowed?’: Critics Aren’t Laughing At Trump’s Latest ‘Looneytunes’ Joke

    Critics condemned the president’s comments to House Republicans.

  • Trump’s New Attack Dog Turns Demure Press Briefing into MAGA Gone Wild

    Pro-MAGA news organizations are being welcomed into the White House in a sweeping move to transform the coverage Donald Trump receives in the media. More than 440 press passes revoked by the Biden administration—many of them from right-leaning organizations—will be restored under Trump. Once banished conservative outlets like The Daily Signal and the One America News Network, both longtime supporters of the president, could now get front-row seats.

  • ICE Barbie: Kristi Noem Gets Dolled Up for Deportation Raid Photo-Op

    Kristi Noem glammed up for a photo-op while she tagged along on the first major deportation raids in New York City since Donald Trump assumed office. Noem, the former South Dakota governor who Trump tapped to be his homeland security secretary, was confirmed and sworn in three days ago—already, she’s got her first set of action shots done. In photos posted to X by Noem and DHS assistant secretary Tricia McLaughlin, Noem donned a bullet-proof vest and a cap with a police crest—while still looking

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Opinion - The real reason Russia invaded Ukraine

    Since the start of the Russo-Ukrainian war in 2014, one Russian phrase has haunted me. It translates to “They [Ukrainians] crucified a little boy wearing nothing but his underwear.” It sounds grotesque, like something from a macabre fairytale. And it never happened, of course. But for many people in Russia, it might as well have.…

  • Trump’s Most-Hated Anchor Jim Acosta Is Leaving CNN Over Schedule Shift

    Jim Acosta, the acerbic CNN anchor who rose to prominence by sparring with President Donald Trump during his first administration, is reportedly planning to leave the network after he was offered a midnight slot in the cable news giant’s lineup. In a Monday edition of his newsletter Status, former CNN media correspondent Oliver Darcy reports that the anchor has “signaled” in private conversations with associates that he plans to leave CNN after mulling over chief executive Mark Thompson’s schedu

  • Once again, Trump starts a term with a weak approval rating

    Today, 538 is unveiling a new polling average for President Donald Trump's job approval rating. Based on the 11 polls released since his inauguration on Jan. 20, Trump's average approval rating starts off at 50 percent, while 43 percent disapprove of the job he is doing as president. You can find a constantly updated estimate of Trump's approval rating on 538's polls page, and you can read our full methodology for calculating this average here.

  • Trump Responds After DeepSeek Humiliates His Splashy AI Announcement

    President Donald Trump has responded to the rapid rise of the Chinese startup DeepSeek, whose recently released AI model has him and his Silicon Valley pals looking like a bunch of chumps. Trump's take was surprisingly measured, complete with a metaphorical stern glance to the domestic tech sector. "The release of DeepSeek AI from a Chinese company should be a wake-up call for our industries that we need to be laser-focused on competing to win," Trump said Monday at a GOP event in Florida. He ad

  • Canada's border security package welcome but comes late, Republican senator says

    WASHINGTON — As Canada makes its case for enhanced border security to U.S. President Donald Trump's top security picks, a prominent Republican senator says Canada’s recent investment announcement was tardy but welcome.

  • Scott Jennings Is Dared by WaPo Reporter To Imitate Elon Musk's Salute On CNN

    Catherine Rampell tried to goad the GOP pundit into mimicking Musk's Nazi-like gesture to prove it was harmless.

  • California Immediately Slaps Down Trump’s Claim He ‘TURNED ON THE WATER’

    The California Department of Water Resources has shot down President Donald Trump’s latest attempt to play the hero during the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. “The United States Military just entered the Great State of California and, under Emergency Powers, TURNED ON THE WATER flowing abundantly from the Pacific Northwest, and beyond,” Trump wrote late Monday on his social media platform Truth Social. “The days of putting a Fake Environmental argument, over the PEOPLE, are OVER.” Within hour

  • ‘They’re Lying’: Michael Steele Sounds Alarm On 1 Thing Trump Appointees Keep Saying

    The former Republican National Committee chair called the three nominees, who are set for hearings this week, a “threat” to the country.

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Trump Border Czar Rages About Migrants Being Too ‘Educated’ About Rights in ICE Round-Ups

    Donald Trump’s “border czar,” Tom Homan, complained that immigrants in sanctuary cities are “very difficult” to arrest because they are “educated” about their rights when it comes to ICE raids. Homan, who previously led ICE as its acting director, has made the rounds on media while the president’s effort to round up undocumented immigrants and deport them en masse got underway in major cities such as Chicago and New York since the weekend. In a Monday appearance on CNN, he complained that “sanct

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • White House says Colombia agrees to take deported migrants after Trump tariff showdown

    BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — The White House claimed victory in a showdown with Colombia over accepting flights of deported migrants from the U.S. on Sunday, hours after President Donald Trump threatened steep tariffs on imports and other sanctions on the longtime U.S. partner.

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Fired government watchdog: ‘So, Friday night I got an email’

    Mark Greenblatt, a former inspector general of the Department of the Interior, described the moment he learned he had been fired in an interview on Monday. “So, Friday night I got an email on my work phone, and I checked it,” Greenblatt told CNN’s Kasie Hunt. “And on there was, it said White House notification.…

  • Canada stops letting cross-border hikers enter B.C. via Pacific Crest Trail

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Border Services Agency says hikers on a trail that crosses into British Columbia from Washington state will no longer be allowed to proceed without first entering Canada through a designated entry point.