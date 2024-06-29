XL bully dog killed by police in Eccles after woman attacked and injured

Officers were called to Gladstone Road in Eccles at 9pm on Friday after several reports of a dog dangerously out of control.

An XL bully dog has been shot dead by police after a woman was attacked and injured.

Greater Manchester police said officers were called to Gladstone Road in Eccles at 9pm on Friday after several reports of a dog dangerously out of control.

The force said: “Initially local officers and the public were unable to regain control of the dog.

“Specialised officers were deployed and tried to secure the XL bully but were unsuccessful. This meant unfortunately due to the risk of harm it was causing as a banned breed it was destroyed at the scene as the last possible option.”

Two men were arrested, police said. The woman is still being treated for her injuries.

The force said: “We understand the concern this incident will raise within the community, but our officers have a duty to act in challenging situations on a regular basis with the aim of keeping everyone safe.”

It became a criminal offence earlier this year to own the XL bully breed in England and Wales without an exemption certificate.

Anyone who owns one of the dogs must have had the animal neutered, microchipped and keep it muzzled and on a lead in public, among other restrictions.