XL bully found burnt and mutilated in south London hours before breed ban came into force

The dog (not the one pictured) was found burnt and with its legs bound together by a member of the public (PA Wire)

An XL bully-type dog has been found burnt and mutilated in a south London alleyway - just hours before a government ban on the breed began.

The dog had been set on fire and had one of its ears cut off, said the RSPCA.

It was found dead with its legs tied together, and it also had a fractured skull.

Harrowing photos provided by the animal welfare charity showed the male dog with its two front feet blackened badly burnt. It appeared to be lying in front of a row of garages.

A member of the public made the discovery in residential Waltham Road, Carshalton, on Saturday (December 30).

"Initial enquiries made by the inspector found that the dog had escaped from his garden after wind blew down a fence during the weekend’s storms," said an RSPCA spokesperson.

RSPCA inspector Harriet Daliday, who is investigating, said: “At this stage we don’t know for certain if the dog had sustained the head injury after being hit by a car, or whether this was done deliberately.

The dog was found in an alley in Waltham Road, Carshalton (Google Images)

“It is deeply concerning that the dog was found with his legs tied together and had been set on fire. The dog also had one of his ears cut off.

“We are appealing for anyone who has any information about this incident to contact us in complete confidence.”

New rules governing the ownership of XL bully dogs came into force on Sunday (December 31), the day after the dog was found dead.

The new rules make it illegal to "breed, sell, advertise, exchange, gift, rehome, abandon or allow XL bully dogs to stray" in England and Wales, as of December 31. The dogs must also now be kept on a lead and muzzled in public.

From February 1, it will be criminal offence to own an XL bully dog in England and Wales without a certificate.

Following a concerning rise in fatal attacks by the dogs, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced on October 31 the XL bully was being added government's banned breeds list - joining the pit bull terrier, Japanese Tosa, Fila Brasileiro and Dogo Argentino.

Animal welfare groups have since expressed concerns the ban would mean the breed will overwhelm vets and rescue centres.

The RSPCA said the measures were “not the answer” and warned of a “huge risk” rescue centres and vets will be unable to cope with a likely surge in demand.

Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the charity, said previously: “What is really concerning is because the ban has come in at such a pace that there may be owners who are not ready for this, being able to ensure their dog is happy wearing a muzzle.

“There is some fear that people for whatever reason may have left it a bit late and about what that means.”

In November, after footage emerged of a man appearing to beat an XL bully over the head with a shovel in east London, XL bully rescue centre owner Nina Willis told the Standard she had witnessed a huge surge in abandonment and abuse since the ban was announced.

"Because of the ban a lot of people have been giving [XL Bullies] away for free or very cheaply, so a lot more of the wrong people have got their hands on them," she said. "Which is why we're seeing so much neglect and abuse.

"You don't understand the amount of abuse we're dealing with."

A spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) said at the time: "We have taken quick and decisive action to protect the public from tragic dog attacks – with the Environment Secretary adding the XL Bully type to the list of dogs prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

"From 31 January 2024, owners of XL Bully type dogs have the options of applying for their dog to be added to the Index of Exempted Dogs or take their dog to be euthanised. We are working closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, as we take forward these important measures."

Those with information should contact the RSPCA’s appeals line on 0300 123 8018, quoting reference 01202686.