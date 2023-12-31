New XL bully laws will force euthanasia - charities

Lily the XL bully cannot now be rehomed and must stay at the rescue kennels

A north-east England animal charity is warning new restrictions on XL bully dogs will lead to many being euthanised.

The animals have been responsible for a number of fatal attacks.

New legislation requires them to be muzzled and kept on a lead in public and prohibits selling or rehoming them.

But Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels (BARK) manager Jan Ross said the speed at which the restrictions had been introduced has left few realistic options for those who already have the dogs.

Ms Ross accepted action was needed but said an XL currently in BARK's care could not now be legally rehomed and would have to live at the rescue centre permanently.

"I think a lot of XL bullies in rescues will be euthanised - that isn't the rescue's fault, they have no options," she said.

"I think a lot of people's dogs will be euthanised because it's a huge responsibility having a banned breed."

Berwick Animal Rescue Kennels manager Jan Ross says the rules have been introduced too fast

The XL can weigh more than nine stone (60kg) and is the largest of the American bully breed.

From Sunday, breeding, selling, rehoming and advertising the dogs will be illegal in England and Wales.

They are also being added to the list of banned dogs in England.

Dr Sam Gaines from animal charity the RSPCA said: "We will have to euthanise these dogs when they come into our care because we won't be allowed to rehome them."

The rules would also "affect dogs whose behaviour poses no risk whatsoever", she added.

The charity has called for a judicial review into the new measures, saying the government has introduced them too quickly.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it had taken "quick and decisive action to protect the public from dog attacks" by adding the breed to the list of dogs prohibited under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

These include an suspected XL bully attack on a 54-year-old man in Shiney Row in October.

XL bully dogs like Lily must now be kept on a lead and muzzled in public

The new restrictions were announced in September.

People who already own one of the dogs can apply for an exemption certificate, but must also microchip and neuter the dog and have public liability insurance.

Story continues

Ms Ross said a number of other rescues had asked BARK to take in their XLs, believing the rescue centre was in Scotland.

The Scottish government has not introduced a ban, leading to fears of a potential loophole for dangerous dogs.

Follow BBC North East on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.