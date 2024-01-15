XL bully to be put down after killing another dog

The XL bully dog (the same breed as the dog pictured) was off its lead in public when it killed another dog

A court has ordered an XL bully dog to be put down after it killed another dog on a high street.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said a woman was walking her dog in Cheshunt on 2 December 2023 when it was attacked by the XL bully, which was off its lead.

Its owner, Teric Aroriode-Francis, 27, of Chestnut Walk in Witham, Essex, pleaded guilty to having a dog dangerously out of control.

He was given a six-month jail sentence, suspended for 18 months.

Aroriode-Francis appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on 10 January, where he also pleaded guilty to charges of making off without making payment for fuel and driving without insurance.

He also has to pay compensation to the victim and cover kennelling costs.

The dog, confirmed to be an XL Bully, was ordered by the courts to be put down to protect the public.

Since 1 January it has been illegal to breed, sell or abandon an XL bully dog, in England and Wales.

They must also be kept on a lead and muzzled in public. From 1 February it will be illegal to own one without an exemption certificate.

