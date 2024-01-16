Y’all come: A new Lizard’s Thicket has opened in the Midlands. Check out where it is

A classic spot for country cooking has come to the Red Bank area.

Lizard’s Thicket, which has been a staple in the Midlands area for nearly a half-century, has opened its newest restaurant in the area. It is located at 1772 South Lake Drive near Red Bank in Lexington County. The new Lizard’s Thicket is located near a Walmart and a PopShelf store.

Lizard’s Thicket community relations manager Sara Krisnow confirmed the Red Bank location opened Tuesday morning.

Lizard’s Thicket has been in business as a company for 46 years. It has long been a staple of the Midlands dining scene and is well known for its fried chicken, pork chops, country fried steak, macaroni and cheese, cornbread and numerous other meat-and-three staples. There are more than a dozen Lizard’s Thicket locations spread across the Columbia and Lexington area, as well as a location in Florence. The restaurant is also known for its breakfast offerings.

Lizard’s Thicket says it serves more than 4 million customers per year and sells more than 600,000 pounds of fried chicken annually. It also serves up nearly 900,000 glasses of iced tea every year, not counting refills.