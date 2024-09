Yacht Goes Up in Flames in Marina Del Rey

A 100-foot yacht was destroyed by fire on the evening of Wednesday, September 18, in Marina Del Rey, California.

Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call reporting the fire shortly after 8:30 pm.

Two passengers on board were able to exit without injuries, and crews worked to stop the vessel from capsizing onto nearby boats. Credit: Emily Markus via Storyful

