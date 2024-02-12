Biden, Jordan's King Abdullah speak after meeting

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is rejecting the idea that his party played a role in granting $40 million in regulatory relief to Bell Media. Conservative and NDP MPs backed a 2022 amendment to the Online Streaming Act, opposed by the governing Liberals, that allowed Canada's private broadcasters to save about $120 million a year in regulatory fees. Bell's share of those savings was $40 million — the precise total of annual operating losses the broadcaster's parent, BCE Inc., cite