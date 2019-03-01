Yahoo TV to stream inaugural season of Sin Esports League, featuring PUBG and Dota 2

Yahoo TV will be streaming all matches of the inaugural Sin Esports League.

The very first season of the Southeast Asian Sin Esports League will stream live on Yahoo TV, Sin Esports and Yahoo Singapore revealed on Friday (1 March).

The league will feature battle royale PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) and Dota 2, which spawned the whole multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre.

Teams from all over Southeast Asia (and Taiwan, for PUBG) are competing for a prize pool of S$16,000 for both games, starting with the Malaysia PUBG Qualifiers and the Singapore/Brunei Dota 2 Qualifiers this weekend (2 March).

Featuring teams such as GeekFam (MY), Resurgence (SG), Signature.PUBG (TH), TNC (PH), Ayson E-Sports (SG) and more, the games will be available live on Yahoo’s Singapore, Malaysia and Philippines pages.

Broadcast in English, expect to see casters like Hades, Ashley and Zansher bringing you all the play-by-play action. Replays and highlights will also be available on Yahoo TV after the game, as well as weekly match recaps.

Response to the tournament had been overwhelming, with Sin Esports having to close registration in several countries after a few days due to over subscription.

The interest in esports in Southeast Asia has been reaching new highs ever since it was announced that there would be several titles included in the Southeast Asia Games, to be held in the Philippines this year.

Dota 2, as one of the original esports title, will find itself hotly contested by teams from around the region.