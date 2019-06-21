14 must-see images which encapsulate the week's news

This week, as Canadians celebrated the country’s first NBA Championship title, protesters continued to defy the violent military crackdown in Sudan.

Meanwhile in India, where yoga originated, people of all ages took part in the ancient practice in recognition of International Yoga Day. And in Spain, motorcycles appeared to defy gravity in the MotoGP Gran Premi Monster Energy de Catalunya at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

Combined with the sun rising on summer solstice and some close-ups of normally elusive wildlife, it's been another big week for photos.

Let us know which ones are your favourites in the comments.