Yang Hengjun: Australian writer given suspended sentence in China
Australian-Chinese writer Yang Hengjun has been given a suspended death sentence by a Chinese court, five years after he was arrested and accused of spying.
The sentence may be commuted to life imprisonment after two years, according to Australia's Foreign Minister.
Dr Yang - a scholar and novelist who blogged about Chinese affairs - denies the charges against him, which have not been made public.
