The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme
A New York Yankees fan was seemingly ejected from Wednesday night's 2024 World Series Game 4 for trying to rip Los Angeles Yankees superstar Mookie Betts' glove off during an out.
While we're not even going to pretend why this person thought this was a good idea, the bizarre World Series moment did inspire some fantastic memes.
People seemed to connect this Yankees fan to sketch comedy genius Tim Robinson, so you should expect some I Think You Should Leave memes in here by default.
We're sure this New York fan won't be back at an MLB game anytime soon, but we can enjoy these memes while we shake our heads at how stupid this was.
trying to get the tennis ball out of my dog’s mouth pic.twitter.com/CWmmHJsljQ
— parker hageman (@HagemanParker) October 30, 2024
When my gf’s dog starts eating something they’re not supposed too pic.twitter.com/RHhE2Ho48S
— Michael Walchalk (@MichaelWalchalk) October 30, 2024
didn't even get the ball 😂 https://t.co/H3BPgkKiWe pic.twitter.com/bGtoR0XZXk
— Riley McLaughlin (@ZeusRJM) October 30, 2024
— dang laser (@youranalogbuddy) October 30, 2024
I can’t explain it but he has such Tim Robinson character energy… pic.twitter.com/tZ6vreGuTl
— Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 30, 2024
https://t.co/lENLKGxHqD pic.twitter.com/rXVBNkqfku
— Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) October 30, 2024
“Gimmie dat.” https://t.co/cNq7HTQpbZ
— Darren (@djohn90) October 30, 2024
the face when you're about to never set foot in an mlb ballpark ever again pic.twitter.com/aKq3grV3Or
— Jane (@JaneOst_) October 30, 2024
"homer, are you just holding onto the glove?"
"your point being?" pic.twitter.com/1pLHTEuFlY
— Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 30, 2024
Trying to quietly open a bag chips in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/zgzXXJtjQB
— Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) October 30, 2024
How it feels paying for parking at The Americana: pic.twitter.com/Ellm38iE58
— Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) October 30, 2024
https://t.co/5Nb6BRIK5H pic.twitter.com/HeJvotygtk
— Steve Palazzolo (@StevePalazzolo_) October 30, 2024
More MLB!
A moronic Yankees fan tried to yank Mookie Betts' glove off during an out in World Series Game 4
A Yankees fan had the perfect sign after Freddie Freeman's fourth home run of the World Series
Who are the umpires for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 4?
This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme