The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme

Oct 29, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) makes a catch in foul territory as a New York Yankees fan interferes during the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A New York Yankees fan was seemingly ejected from Wednesday night's 2024 World Series Game 4 for trying to rip Los Angeles Yankees superstar Mookie Betts' glove off during an out.

While we're not even going to pretend why this person thought this was a good idea, the bizarre World Series moment did inspire some fantastic memes.

People seemed to connect this Yankees fan to sketch comedy genius Tim Robinson, so you should expect some I Think You Should Leave memes in here by default.

We're sure this New York fan won't be back at an MLB game anytime soon, but we can enjoy these memes while we shake our heads at how stupid this was.

trying to get the tennis ball out of my dog’s mouth pic.twitter.com/CWmmHJsljQ — parker hageman (@HagemanParker) October 30, 2024

When my gf’s dog starts eating something they’re not supposed too pic.twitter.com/RHhE2Ho48S — Michael Walchalk (@MichaelWalchalk) October 30, 2024

I can’t explain it but he has such Tim Robinson character energy… pic.twitter.com/tZ6vreGuTl — Jessica Smetana (@jessica_smetana) October 30, 2024

the face when you're about to never set foot in an mlb ballpark ever again pic.twitter.com/aKq3grV3Or — Jane (@JaneOst_) October 30, 2024

"homer, are you just holding onto the glove?"

"your point being?" pic.twitter.com/1pLHTEuFlY — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 30, 2024

Trying to quietly open a bag chips in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/zgzXXJtjQB — Robert Daniels (@812filmreviews) October 30, 2024

How it feels paying for parking at The Americana: pic.twitter.com/Ellm38iE58 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) October 30, 2024

More MLB!

A moronic Yankees fan tried to yank Mookie Betts' glove off during an out in World Series Game 4

A Yankees fan had the perfect sign after Freddie Freeman's fourth home run of the World Series

Who are the umpires for Dodgers-Yankees World Series Game 4?

This article originally appeared on For The Win: The Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts turned into a hysterical World Series meme