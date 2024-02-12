Yeah, yeah, yeah...Usher can flex his Super Bowl comeback, but it was really the Taylor Swift show

For a change: Usher wasted no time showing off his pecs - Kirby Lee/Reuters

Super Bowl 2024’s first rock’n roll moment arrived 30 minutes in when Taylor Swift was caught on camera in her VIP box draining her drink in a single gulp – prompting boos from San Fransisco 49ers fans and emotional outpourings from Swifties globally. This presented r’n b star Usher with the ultimate challenge as he prepared for his half-time performance. Could he possibly top Swift slamming a beer?

The answer was sort of, and not really because of Usher himself. Before his appearance, there had been mutterings as to whether the 45-year-old singer was still a big enough name to grace America’s highest-profile sporting event. His new album is his first in eight years, and he was last seen holding down a residency in a Vegas hotel. Next stop: artistic irrelevance (just ask U2).

However, such grumblings seemed not to have reached the ears of Usher. He delivered a set almost as sparkling as his costume choices – and threw in some bonus rollerblading for good measure.

Usher is better known for his lady’s man persona than for any of his actual hits. For that reason, his show initially risked coming off as an amorphous blob of VIP room vibes and come-hither grins. He started on a sort of plexiglass throne in the middle of the pitch, flanked by dancers and – or so it seemed – at least one circus performer. But he was soon on his feet and coasting to a second stage where the first guest of the night, Alicia Keys, awaited wearing a dress almost as red as Swift’s lipstick and immediately blew Usher off stage.

She wasn’t the only celebrity musician in attendance. As a quick cut to Paul McCartney had already confirmed, the crowd in Las Vegas contained some of music’s all-time greats. Justin Bieber was there, too – though apparently too occupied queuing for a half-time pint to join mentor Usher out on the grass.

That was fine. Usher has plenty of other friends and doesn’t care that Justin was too busy to help or even to reply to any of his texts. With Keys having assisted on If I Ain’t Got You and My Boo,chart-topper H.E.R. became the second guest to steal Usher’s thunder with a blistering solo on U Got It Bad. He then belted out OMG with Will.i.am, followed by cameos by rappers Lil Jon, Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri, who – plot twist – also overshadowed the headliner.

The 12-minute spot didn’t lack for energy. There was a memorable section in the middle where everyone whooshed back and forth around on roller-skates – though you couldn’t help thinking how much better it would have been had Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber left their seats and come down to join in on the whizzing about. The sound was also iffy in sections.

As per contractual obligations, Usher removed his shirt and flexed his pecs – so that it briefly looked as if the organisers of the Super Bowl had booked a Love Island runner-up by accident.

Yet, with Rihanna having used her 2023 spot to reveal she was pregnant, the performance was still short of surprises. The singer was charismatic and threw in hits such as Caught Up, and U Don’t Have To Call – plus a snippet of the most Usher-sounding track of all time, Love in the Club.

Ultimately, however, it felt like a sideshow, and many viewers will have been counting down the seconds until the cameras returned to the main events – all of those cuts to Taylor Swift necking shots with her pals. Against the nuclear force of Swift in party mode, Usher couldn’t compete.