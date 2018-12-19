Year in Review: Top 10 sports bloopers of 2018

Another full rotation of the Earth around the Sun is coming to a close. The end of the year provides the opportunity for each and every one of us to reflect, learn from our experiences and continue forward.

Or, you can not do that and enjoy some of the most heart-breaking and/or hilarious moments that professional sport had to offer in the last 12 months. Trust us, it’s therapeutic.

10. Justin Rose shows off his exceptional aim

What are the chances 😂 Don't worry, @XSchauffele, you get to replace your ball! pic.twitter.com/IJwAX2th3V — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) October 28, 2018





On the par-5 final hole of the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai back in late October, Xander Schauffele was probably feeling pretty good about himself following his second shot. Although his approach hadn’t landed on the green, it held up nicely from rolling off the back and into the water.

That’s when Justin Rose said ‘hold my beer’ and this unlikely sequence of events occurred. Thankfully, Schauffele was able to replace his ball, make birdie and then defeat Tony Finau in the playoff that followed. Rose, meanwhile, made bogey to finish alone in third place.

9. Being a grounds crew member in the MLB isn’t as glamorous as you’d think

During the 2017 season, Lucas Hackmann became a legend. The grounds crew member for the St. Louis Cardinals had to retrieve a cat that had made its way onto the field and (likely) contracted rabies when he was attacked by the feline.

In July of this season, it appeared that humans weren’t too happy with the guy either. After these two incidents, it’s fair to say that he deserves a raise. That, or he should consider a career change.

8. Nick Kyrgios hit in the face by Alexander Zverev, comforted afterwards

One of the more polarizing athletes in the sport of tennis, Australia’s Nick Kyrgios has had his name in the news for plenty of negative reasons in the past. During men’s doubles play at an Australian event in January, the 23-year-old provided the audience with quite the laugh, though.

Usually someone criticized for having plenty of talent but not trying hard enough, Kyrgios did all that he could to protect himself when he ended up close to the net and in the crosshairs of Alexander Zverev.

The smash to the face and the acting by Kyrgios were comedic, but it’s Zverev’s actions afterwards that make this moment golden. The way the German comforts his fallen opponent shows that even in the heat of battle, there can be room for some shenanigans.

Kyrgios and his Australian partner, Lleyton Hewitt, went on to win in a match tiebreak.

7. Mike Condon reminds us why nobody volunteers to play net in hockey

Oh no… Oh no, no, no. pic.twitter.com/pAzYqOThCh — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) October 31, 2018





Despite the fact the NHL employs the best goaltenders on the planet, it seems like a handful of these unfortunate goals are scored every year. In a clash between the Arizona Coyotes and Ottawa Senators late in October, Arizona’s Derek Stepan rather harmlessly slapped a puck down the ice while his team was killing a penalty.

To the surprise of everyone, a few seconds later, it was behind Ottawa’s Mike Condon for an unlikely shorthanded tally. The next day, the 28-year-old netminder was placed on waivers. A week later, he was officially assigned to Ottawa’s AHL affiliate in Belleville.

Yikes.

However, on the bright side, at least he and former Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Vesa Toskala will have plenty to talk about the next time that they run into each other.

6. Tic-Tac-No

When you don't know how to play tic-tac-toe… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2eZ2eX1GuW — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) December 13, 2018





For the sake of the little faith we have left in humanity, we chose to believe one of two things after watching this clip of a game of tic-tac-toe that went horribly wrong during a break in the action at an Indiana Pacers game in mid-December.

The two men participating were extremely intoxicated The two participants did this on purpose to be funny and screw with everyone watching

If neither is the case, this blatant display of stupidity during one of the most simple games ever created would have been much higher on the list. However, since we refuse to believe that members of the human race can actually be this absent-minded, it lives at No. 6.

5. The ‘Miracle in Miami’

Down five points in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, the Miami Dolphins elected to not throw the ball deep on the final play of their Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Instead, quarterback Ryan Tannehill fired it to Kenny Stills near the middle of the field.

