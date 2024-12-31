New Year's Eve fireworks cancelled by weather

BBC
·1 min read
Purple, red and blue fireworks explode over the Sage Gateshead, a large glass building alongside the River Tyne.
Two firework displays were due to be held on the Newcastle and Gateshead Quayside [Getty Images]

New Year's Eve fireworks in Newcastle and Gateshead have been cancelled following severe weather warnings.

Two separate displays were due to be held on the Quayside - at 18:00 GMT and midnight - but Newcastle City Council said strong and gusty winds meant it was too risky to go ahead with the event.

A spokesman said it was a "tough" decision, but "safety always comes first", adding: "We hope everyone can still find ways to safely welcome 2025 with family and friends."

A yellow warning for wind is in place until 23:00 GMT on Tuesday, with the Met Office urging people to take care.

The council spokesman said: "The forecast has made it clear that continuing would pose risks to those attending, as well as our event teams working on-site.

"We understand how disappointing this news will be for both residents and visitors, including those who've travelled to our city."

Follow BBC North East on X, Facebook, Nextdoor and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.

