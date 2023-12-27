Years of work and fundraising lead to opening of Zack's Crib

Darlene Wroe

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

TEMISKAMING SHORES - The Temiskaming Speaker has chosen the opening of the new homeless shelter, Zack's Crib in New Liskeard, as its Story of the Year.

A large number of people and organizations have been working over the past several years to raise support for the vision, funding to bring it into reality and to maintain it into the future, patience to work through setbacks created by a requirement for an environmental assessment and other challenges, and also working to address concerns that were being expressed by some individuals as the project began to take form.

The supporters were successful and the facility opened its doors to those in need of shelter on Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m., allowing people to come in to spend the night in a safe and warm place.

'We will be supporting community members that require emergency overnight shelter and will offer support via community referrals," Zack's Crib director Cindy Dube stated in an open letter to community partners December 4.

"Our mission is to promote and coordinate services that alleviate, prevent, and end homelessness," she said.

The shelter is open seven days a week from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. and also from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. She and coordinator Wolfie are the main staff who will be helping individuals in need of shelter and other support.

The shelter was the vision of Lianne and Yves Paillé and took five years of work to bring into fruition. Lianne Paillé had first expressed the need for the facility after the couple's son ended up in need for such a service. Their son Zack chose the name himself.

A board of like-minded people formed and with the assistance of government funding and the District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board, a former laundromat on Broadwood Avenue near Lakeshore Road was purchased and renovated.

At the grand opening November 24 Lianne Paillé called the project a labour of love.

Story continues

"We started this vision five years ago with lived experience with our son whose name is on the building. He actually picked the name," she said at the official opening.

The couple set their hearts on making "a positive change for people struggling in our area, and I think this will be a blessing," she said.

"I am just so grateful that we can provide a pillow for people who are in need of a bed, and love."

The shelter has 12 beds available, plus one reserved for those who need to be in quarantine.

Yves also encouraged the community to promote love and positive attitudes.

"Anytime anybody says anything about mental health, about drug addiction, let's inform, let's educate. A lot of times it's not done maliciously. It's done just by ignorance, not knowing or not having lived that experience."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker