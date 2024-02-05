Here Are This Year's Grammy Winners As Taylor Swift Makes Music History

Taylor Swift, Victoria Monét and SZA all won at this year's Grammys

Female artists truly reigned supreme at this year’s Grammys, where women came out on top in all of the night’s major categories.

Taylor Swift made history by becoming the first artist in history to land four wins in the Album Of The Year category for her latest studio release, Midnights.

Meanwhile, singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers secured four wins this year, including three as a member of the band Boygenius, and an additional award for her collaboration with SZA, another of the night’s top victors.

Other winners included Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Victoria Monét, who secured the Best New Artist title, the seventh consecutive year a female artist has taken home this award.

As you may know, the Grammys gives out around 100 awards in total, so here’s a selection of the night’s biggest winners. Click here to see the entire list on the Recording Academy’s website...

Album Of The Year

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record Of The Year

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Song Of The Year

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best New Artist

Victoria Monét

Best Pop Vocal Album

Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Pop Solo Performance

Miley Cyrus – Flowers

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

SZA and Phoebe Bridgers – Ghost In The Machine

Best Pop Dance Recording

Kylie Minogue – Padam Padam

Best Rock Performance

Boygenius – Not Strong Enough

Best Rock Album

Paramore – This Is Why

Best R&B Song

SZA – Snooze

Best Progressive R&B Album

SZA – SOS

Best R&B Album

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Song

Scientists & Engineers – Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Best Rap Album

Killer Mike – Michael

Best Música Urbana Album

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Best Country Album

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Billie Eilish – What Was I Made For?

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Barbie The Album

Best Music Video

The Beatles – I’m Only Sleeping

Producer Of The Year

Jack Antonoff

Songwriter Of The Year

Theron Thomas